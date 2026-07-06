New York Rangers 2026 Free Agency

PAVEL DOROFEYEV: ACQUIRE VIA TRADE / AGREE TO TERMS

Position: Forward

Build: 6-foot-1, 194 pounds

Shoots: Left

✍ After acquiring the rights to winger Pavel Dorofeyev in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 26, the Rangers agreed to terms with the 25-year-old on a seven-year contract on June 30.

🏒 One of the premier goal scorers in the NHL, Dorofeyev established career-highs with 37 goals, 27 assists, and 64 points as a member of the Golden Knights this past season. He recorded 35 or more goals for the second consecutive season (one of just 12 NHL players to score at least 35 goals in both 2024-25 and 2025-26), and his 20 power play goals this past season were the second-most in the league.

Dorofeyev continued to produce offense for Vegas during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as he registered 12 goals in 22 postseason contests to help the Golden Knights advance to the Stanley Cup Final.