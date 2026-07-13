Rangers Agree to Terms with Braden Schneider

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Braden Schneider on a one-year contract.

Schneider, 24, skated in 82 games with the Rangers this past season, registering two goals and 16 assists for 18 points, along with 26 penalty minutes. He was one of four Rangers who played in all 82 games during the 2025-26 season. Schneider led the Rangers in blocked shots (140) and ranked third on the team in hits (163) this past season, and he was one of only three NHL players who recorded 160+ hits and 140+ blocked shots in 2025-26.

The 6-3, 206-pounder has skated in 368 career NHL games over parts of five seasons, all with the Rangers, registering 20 goals and 67 assists for 87 points, along with a plus-17 rating and 85 penalty minutes. Dating back to when he made his NHL debut on Jan. 13, 2022, Schneider has played in 368 of the Blueshirts’ 373 regular season games (98.7%), as well as all of the team’s 43 playoff contests. His ice time has increased year-over-year over the course of his five seasons with the Rangers, and he established a career-high in average ice time last season (20:27). Schneider has been credited with at least 140 hits and at least 130 blocked shots in each of the last four seasons, and since the start of the 2022-23 season, he is one of only nine NHL players who have registered 600 or more hits and 500 or more blocked shots.

The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by the Rangers in the first round, 19th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.