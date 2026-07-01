Rangers Acquire Marcus Pettersson in Exchange for 2030 Conditional First-Round Draft Pick

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By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2030 conditional first-round draft pick.

Pettersson, 30, was one of three skaters to appear in all 82 games for the Vancouver Canucks during the 2025-26 season, notching three goals and 15 assists for 18 points. On Apr. 9, he appeared in his 600th career NHL game. Among all Canucks defensemen, he tied for third in goals and ranked fourth in points, assists and shots (66). He led Vancouver in shorthanded time on ice (222:38) and averaged more than two and half minutes (2:43) on the Canucks’ penalty kill for the second-consecutive season.

Across nine NHL seasons, the Skelleftea, Sweden native has skated in 604 games for the Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, notching 21 goals and 159 assists for 180 points. During the 2023-24 season, he established career highs in goals (4), assists (26) and points (30), ranking third in each category among Pittsburgh defensemen. That same season, he also notched a career high +28 rating, ranking eighth among all NHL skaters. He has appeared in 25 postseason games and notched four assists.

Internationally, the 6-5, 174-pound defenseman has represented Sweden and earned bronze medals at the 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Championships. He has also represented his country at the 2019 and 2022 World Championships, and earned a gold medal at the U17 World Championships in 2017.

Pettersson was originally selected by the Ducks in the second round, 38th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

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