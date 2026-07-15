Rangers Agree to Terms with Alberts Smits

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Alberts Smits on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Smits, 18, appeared in 38 games for Jukurit of Liiga during the 2025-26 season and registered 13 points (6G-7A), the second-most points by a Liiga player under the age of 18 last season. He led all Jukurit defensemen in goals, ranked third in points and tied for fourth in assists. He also skated in five games with Jukurit U20 of the U20 SM-sarja, collecting six goals and four assists for 10 points, and in five games with EHC Munchen of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), collecting one assist.

Across two seasons with Jukurit, the 6-3, 205-pound defenseman appeared in 47 games and registered seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. He also skated in 26 games for Jukurit U20 across two seasons and notched 19 points (10G-9A).

Internationally, the Valmiera, Latvia native represented his country at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and was the youngest player to compete in the Games. He also represented Latvia at the 2026 IIHF World Championships, where he led all Latvian defensemen in points (4A), at the 2026 World Junior Tournament, at the 2026 U20 World Junior Championships, where he served as an alternate captain, and at the 2025 U18 World Junior Championships.

Smits was selected by the Rangers in the first round, fifth overall, of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, becoming the highest drafted Latvian player in NHL history.