Rangers Agree to Terms with Alberts Smits

IMG_2086
By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Alberts Smits on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Smits, 18, appeared in 38 games for Jukurit of Liiga during the 2025-26 season and registered 13 points (6G-7A), the second-most points by a Liiga player under the age of 18 last season. He led all Jukurit defensemen in goals, ranked third in points and tied for fourth in assists. He also skated in five games with Jukurit U20 of the U20 SM-sarja, collecting six goals and four assists for 10 points, and in five games with EHC Munchen of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), collecting one assist.

Across two seasons with Jukurit, the 6-3, 205-pound defenseman appeared in 47 games and registered seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. He also skated in 26 games for Jukurit U20 across two seasons and notched 19 points (10G-9A).

Internationally, the Valmiera, Latvia native represented his country at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and was the youngest player to compete in the Games. He also represented Latvia at the 2026 IIHF World Championships, where he led all Latvian defensemen in points (4A), at the 2026 World Junior Tournament, at the 2026 U20 World Junior Championships, where he served as an alternate captain, and at the 2025 U18 World Junior Championships.

Smits was selected by the Rangers in the first round, fifth overall, of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, becoming the highest drafted Latvian player in NHL history.

Related Content

Rangers Agree to Terms with Braden Schneider

Rangers Agree to Terms with William Trudeau

Rangers Agree to Terms with Dennis Cholowski

News Feed

Rangers Agree to Terms with Braden Schneider

New York Rangers 2026 Free Agency

Rangers Agree to Terms with William Trudeau

Quentin Dolan Named President, Chief Operating Officer, and Alternate Governor of the New York Rangers

Rangers Agree to Terms with Dennis Cholowski

Rangers Agree to Terms with Glenn Gawdin

Rangers Acquire Marcus Pettersson in Exchange for 2030 Conditional First-Round Draft Pick

Rangers Acquire 2027 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2028 Conditional Third-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Will Borgen

Rangers Acquire Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Vincent Trocheck

Rangers Agree to Terms with Marc Del Gaizo

Rangers Agree to Terms with Oliver Bjorkstrand

Rangers Agree to Terms with Joe Veleno

Rangers Acquire Joonas Korpisalo in Exchange for 2028 Fourth-Round Draft Pick and Kalle Vaisanen

Get To Know: Rangers Development Camp

Rangers Agree to Terms With Pavel Dorofeyev

Rangers 2026 NHL Draft Class

Rangers Acquire 2026 Fifth-Round Draft Pick and Massimo Rizzo in Exchange for Adam Edstrom

Rangers Acquire Pavel Dorofeyev in Exchange for 2026 First-Round Draft Pick, 2026 Third-Round Draft Pick and 2028 Conditional First-Round Draft Pick