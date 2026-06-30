Rangers Agree to Terms With Pavel Dorofeyev

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Pavel Dorofeyev on a seven-year contract.

Dorofeyev, 25, appeared in all 82 games for the Golden Knights, one of only four Vegas skaters to do so, for the second-consecutive season in 2025-26. He established career highs of 37 goals and 27 assists for 64 points, 20 power play goals and 30 power play points. His 20 power play goals ranked second in the NHL. He led the Golden Knights in goals, power play goals and power play points (30), ranked second in shots ( 230), fourth in points and seventh in assists. He skated in 22 postseason games with Vegas in their run to the Stanley Cup Final, recording 12 goals and four assists for 16 points.

Across five NHL seasons, the Nizhny Tagil, Russia native has recorded 92 goals and 57 assists for 149 points in 231 career NHL games, all with Vegas. Since the 2022-23 season, Dorofeyev ranks second among all Golden Knights skaters in goals (92) and tied for fifth in points (149). During the 2024-25 season, he notched a career high of seven game-winning goals and 254 shots, leading the team in both categories. He has appeared in 31 postseason contests and tallied 13 goals and five assists for 18 points.

The 6-1, 194-pound forward appeared in 87 games for the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL) across three seasons and collected 45 goals and 37 assists for 82 points. He skated in seven postseason contests with the Silver Knights and scored three goals. Prior to playing North American professional hockey, Dorofeyev spent parts of three seasons in the KHL between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Traktor Chelyabinsk, recording nine points (5G-4A) in 71 games.

Dorofeyev was acquired by the Rangers from Vegas on Jun. 26.