Rangers Acquire Sean Durzi, Cole Beaudoin, and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick in Exchange for Vincent Trocheck

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Sean Durzi, forward Cole Beaudoin and a third-round draft pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Vincent Trocheck.

Durzi, 27, recorded five goals and 22 assists for 27 points in 60 games for Utah in 2025-26. He ranked tied for second in goals (5), ranked second in power play points (4) and third in points (27) among Mammoth defensemen.

The 6-1, 196-pound defenseman has tallied 144 points (30G-114A) in 302 career NHL games across five seasons between Utah, Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings. During the 2024-25 campaign, he finished third in ice time per game (20:39) and tied for third in plus/minus (+4) among all Utah skaters. With Arizona in 2023-24, Durzi recorded career highs in assists (32) and points (41), while tying his career high of nine goals.

Prior to turning pro, the Mississauga, Ontario native played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Owen Sound Attack and Guelph Storm.

Durzi was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, 52nd overall, in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Beaudoin, 20, served as captain during the 2025-26 season with the Barrie Colts of the OHL, where he recorded career highs in goals (33), assists (55) and points (88). In the OHL last season, he ranked sixth in assists and tied for seventh in points. In the postseason, Beaudoin led the OHL in assists (19) and points (29). He also earned the CHL’s Sportsman of the Year and the OHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Across four seasons with Barrie, the 6-2, 209-pound forward compiled 221 points (91G-130A) in 236 games. In that timeframe, his goals, assists and points rank in the top 20 of OHL skaters.

Internationally, the Ottawa, Ontario native has represented Canada at multiple tournaments, including the last two World Junior Championships.

Beaudoin was originally selected in the first round, 24th overall, by Utah in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.