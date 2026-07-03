Quentin Dolan Named President, Chief Operating Officer, and Alternate Governor of the New York Rangers

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (“MSG Sports”) Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan announced today that Quentin Dolan has been named President, Chief Operating Officer, and Alternate Governor of the New York Rangers, effective immediately. Quentin Dolan most recently served as Senior Vice President, Player Performance and Science Leader, an area he will continue to oversee for both the Rangers and Knicks organizations.

As President, Chief Operating Officer, and Alternate Governor, Quentin Dolan will assume a key role in the day-to-day Ownership responsibilities of the Rangers and its AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. In this role, he will work closely on overall team direction and strategy with Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury, who will continue to manage the hockey operations of the organization and lead all hockey decision making. Quentin Dolan will report into MSG Sports Executive Chairman and CEO, James L. Dolan, who will be stepping back from day-to-day responsibilities with the Rangers, and Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury will report into Quentin Dolan.

“Since his arrival overseeing our Player Performance and Science department, Quentin has made a strong impact on the Rangers and Knicks organizations, and we are pleased that he will step into this elevated position,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO, MSG Sports. “Quentin has quickly become an incredibly valued member of the Rangers franchise and played a key role behind the scenes with the Knicks during their championship run this past season. I look forward to seeing the positive influence he can make in this expanded and critical role.”

“I’ve always had a tremendous respect and admiration for the New York Rangers organization, it’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” said Quentin Dolan. “I’m honored to have this opportunity to ensure our hockey operations staff, coaches, and players have all the support they need to provide our fans a product they can be proud of. I’m looking forward to immediately getting to work with Chris Drury, Mike Sullivan, and the entire staff.”

“Quentin and I have worked together for several years, and I believe him taking on this role will only make the Rangers organization stronger,” said Chris Drury. “The front office and coaching staff will be working in unison with Quentin in all key areas of our team in an effort to put this franchise in the best position possible to compete for a Stanley Cup.”

In his most recent position as SVP, Player Performance and Science Leader, Quentin Dolan built and led the performance science and player development infrastructure across both the Rangers and Knicks. This included overseeing medical, strength and conditioning, nutrition, mental performance, and performance data operations for both franchises. He joined MSG Sports in 2022, and his previous roles at the Company have included serving as Vice President, Strategic Advisor to the Executive Chairman and as Investment Director. He has also served on MSG Sports' Board of Directors since 2021.

Prior to MSG Sports, Quentin Dolan's experience includes roles with Grubman Shire & Meiselas, P.C. and Azoff MSG Entertainment, LLC. He has also been an advisor to several research and product development projects in the areas of sports performance and biotech.

Quentin Dolan is a graduate of New York University with a bachelor's degree in Sports and Event Management.