Rangers Acquire 2026 Fifth-Round Draft Pick and Massimo Rizzo in Exchange for Adam Edstrom

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired a 2026 fifth-round pick (148th overall) and forward Massimo Rizzo from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Adam Edstrom.

Rizzo, 25, appeared in 14 games between the Providence Bruins and Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, tallying two goals and three assists for five points. He also skated in 29 games for the Reading Royals of the ECHL, recording six goals and 16 assists for 22 points.

The Burnaby, British Columbia native has skated in 60 career AHL games across two seasons between the Bruins, Admirals and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He established career AHL highs in goals (6), assists (12) and points (18) in 2024-25 with the Phantoms. Prior to playing professionally, the 5-10, 175-pound forward played three years of hockey at the University of Denver. In 107 collegiate games, Rizzo collected 39 goals and 87 assists for 126 points and served as an alternate captain in 2023-24. He led all Denver skaters in assists (29) and points (46) during the 2022-23 season.

Rizzo was originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round, 216th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.