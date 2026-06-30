The Rangers added nine new prospects to their pipeline at the 2026 NHL Draft. Get to know the newest Blueshirts, from first-round selection Alberts Smits to the Rangers final pick, Ivan Patrikhayev.
Rangers 2026 NHL Draft Class
Get to know more about the 9 newest members of the Rangers organization who were selected at the 2026 NHL Draft.
FIRST ROUND: 5TH OVERALL, ALBERTS SMITS
Selected From: Munich/DEL and Jukurit/Liiga
Position: Defenseman
Build: 6-foot-3, 205-pounds
Shot: Left shot
At A Glance: The 18-year-old played in two professional leagues in 2025-26, one in Finland and the other in Germany. Smits had two assists in four games representing Latvia at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. He's only the second player ever to compete in the World Juniors, the Olympics, and the World Championship in a single season, joining Evgeni Malkin, who did it in 2006. He was the recipient of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence this past year, which is presented by the NHL to a prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.
Noteworthy: Smits becomes the highest-drafted Latvian in NHL history, surpassing Zemgus Girgensons, who was taken 14th overall in 2012.
What he said: “I just got to work on my strengths and also my weaknesses and take them to the next level to be an NHL player.”
SECOND ROUND: 64TH OVERALL, BEN MACBEATH
Selected From: Calgary/WHL
Position: Defenseman
Build: 6-foot-2, 188-pounds
Shot: Left shot
At A Glance: MacBeath finished 12th among rookie skaters in the WHL with 51 points, and 16th among all defensemen. He ranked 22nd among all North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings and placed in the top 20 in three events at the 2026 NHL Combine.
What he said: “I think I’m two-way defenseman so I can contribute on both sides of the puck. I think I got good skating ability that allows me to cover a lot of ice.”
Lilley on MacBeath: “MacBeath has got some offense to his game; he’s a smart player and he’s going to the University of Denver, which is a good program and where we feel he’ll develop very nicely.”
THIRD ROUND: 67TH OVERALL, DANAI SHAIIKOV
Selected From: Gatineau/QMJHL
Position: Goaltender
Build: 6-foot-2, 192-pounds
Catches: Left
At A Glance: The 19-year-old earned 18 wins with Gatineau this past season, and he was named the QMJHL’s Goaltender of the Month in October. During the 2024-25 season, he posted a 2.04 GAA and a .927 SV% while playing in Russia’s U18 league.
Lilley on Shaiikov: "Shaiikov is athletic, very competitive, doesn’t give up on pucks and had a lot of work this year; the team was maybe in a rebuild phase, so he got a lot of work.”
THIRD ROUND: 77TH OVERALL, CHARLIE MORRISON
Selected From: Quebec/QMJHL
Position: Defenseman
Build: 6-foot-3, 198-pounds
Shot: Left shot
At A Glance: Morrison played 41 games with Quebec in the QMJHL this past season, recording four goals and nine assists. He also added four points in 10 playoff games.
Noteworthy: Morrison is committed to play at the University of Connecticut beginning with the 2026-27 season. His great uncle, Dan Bouchard, was a goaltender in the NHL.
THIRD ROUND: 81ST OVERALL, TOMAS CHRENKO
Selected From: Nitra/Slovakia
Position: Center
Build: 5-foot-11, 172-pounds
Shot: Right shot
At A Glance: Chrenko scored the championship-winning goal for HK Nitra in overtime of Game 7 in the Slovak league finals. At the World Juniors this past year, he led Slovakia five goals and eight points in five games, which included a hat trick against Germany.
Noteworthy: Chrenko’s team in Slovakia, HK Nitra, is the same one that Adam Sykora was a member of. Chrenko’s father, Nitra’s all-time leading scorer, and now serves as the club’s general manager.
What he said: “I think I have a really great hockey I.Q., you can’t teach that.”
Lilley on Chrenko: “Chrenko has played meaningful professional hockey, had a good World Juniors and produced points; he has good offense and a good brain, we’re excited for him - he’s skilled.”
FOURTH ROUND: 102ND OVERALL, SPENCER BOWES
Selected From: Ottawa/OHL
Position: Left Wing
Build: 6-foot-0, 174-pounds
Shot: Left shot
At A Glance: Bowes recorded 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) and a plus-30 rating in his first full OHL season with Ottawa this past year. He also added eight points (four goals, four assists) in nine playoff contests.
Noteworthy: Bowes is committed to playing at Providence College beginning with the 2027-28 season. He is expected to spend one more year with the Ottawa in the OHL before joining the collegiate ranks.
What he said: “I think I’m a smart player and when I use my physicality I’m very effective.”
SIXTH ROUND: 162ND OVERALL, ANDRE MONDOUX
Selected From: Kingston/OHL
Position: Defenseman
Build: 6-foot-4, 198-pounds
Shot: Left shot
Stats: Mondoux recorded six goals and 12 assists, along with a +19 rating in 66 games with Kingston in his first full year in the OHL this past season.
Noteworthy: Mondoux is heading to the University of Notre Dame for the 2027-28 season.
SIXTH ROUND: 163RD OVERALL, DARIAN ANDERSON
Selected From: Flint/OHL
Position: Right Wing
Build: 6-foot-3, 185-pounds
Shot: Right shot
At A Glance: Anderson recorded 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) and a plus-17 rating in 60 games as a rookie with Flint in the OHL this past season. He added 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in eight playoff games, finishing third on the team in points during the playoff run.
Noteworthy: Anderson was teammates with fellow Rangers prospects Nathan Aspinall and Jacob Battaglia with Flint. The Michigan native played for the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League in 2024-25 before joining Flint.
SEVENTH ROUND: 193RD OVERALL, IVAN PATRIKHAYEV
Selected From: CSKA Moscow/KHL
Position: Defenseman
Build: 6-foot-0, 185-pounds
Shot: Left shot
At A Glance: Patrikhayev recorded 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) and a plus-eight rating in 66 KHL games this past season, and he also skated in 10 playoff games with the club. He was named the KHL’s Rookie of the Month in January.
Noteworthy: He was selected to play in the MHL’s All-Star Game in 2024-25.