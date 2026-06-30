Rangers 2026 NHL Draft Class

FIRST ROUND: 5TH OVERALL, ALBERTS SMITS

Selected From: Munich/DEL and Jukurit/Liiga

Position: Defenseman

Build: 6-foot-3, 205-pounds

Shot: Left shot

At A Glance: The 18-year-old played in two professional leagues in 2025-26, one in Finland and the other in Germany. Smits had two assists in four games representing Latvia at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. He's only the second player ever to compete in the World Juniors, the Olympics, and the World Championship in a single season, joining Evgeni Malkin, who did it in 2006. He was the recipient of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence this past year, which is presented by the NHL to a prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.

Noteworthy: Smits becomes the highest-drafted Latvian in NHL history, surpassing Zemgus Girgensons, who was taken 14th overall in 2012.

What he said: “I just got to work on my strengths and also my weaknesses and take them to the next level to be an NHL player.”