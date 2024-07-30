Rangers Agree to Terms with Ryan Lindgren

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Ryan Lindgren on a one-year contract extension.

Lindgren, 26, recorded three goals and 14 assists for 17 points in 76 games and posted a team-high plus-22 rating in 2023-24. He led all Rangers skaters in shorthanded time on ice (206:57) last season. In 16 playoff games, Lindgren added three assists.

The Burnsville, Minnesota native has accumulated 10 goals and 70 assists for 80 points in 333 career NHL games and a plus-99 rating. Since the 2019-20 season, his plus-105 rating ranks eighth among NHL defensemen. In 2022-23, the 6-0, 193-pound blueliner collected a career high in assists (17) and points (18) in 63 games, while notching a team-high plus-29 rating. That same season, Lindgren was named the winner of the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award and the Players’ Player Award, as voted on by his teammates.

Lindgren was originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft. He was acquired by New York on February 25, 2018.