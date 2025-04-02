Will Cuylle Named Winner of 2024-25 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award

The New York Rangers announced today that forward Will Cuylle has been named the winner of the 2024-25 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, presented by Northwell.

The Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award is presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, "goes above and beyond the call of duty." The award, which has been given annually since the 1987-88 season, bears the name of devoted Blueshirt fan and New York City Police Detective Steven McDonald, who was shot and injured in the line of duty on July 12, 1986, and passed away on January 10, 2017.

Cuylle, 23, has recorded 18 goals and 21 assists for 39 points in 74 games for the Rangers this season, establishing career highs in goals, assists and points. Among Blueshirts, the Toronto, Ontario native ranks fourth in goals, and sixth in assists and points. In addition, his 278 hits rank second in the NHL. Since the NHL began tracking hits during the 2005-06 season, his hit total ranks third among Rangers for a single season. This season, Cuylle required the fewest games (23 GP) to 20 points in a campaign by a Rangers player under the age of 23 since Alex Kovalev (1995-96).

In parts of three NHL seasons, Cuylle has accumulated 31 goals and 29 assists for 60 points in 159 games. In 2023-24, Cuylle tabbed 21 points (13G-8A) in 81 games and ranked first among rookies and seventh in the NHL with 249 hits. Last season, he also won the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, given annually to the top rookie from Rangers training camp.

Below are the last five winners of the award:

2024-25 – Will Cuylle

2023-24 – Vincent Trocheck

2022-23 - Ryan Lindgren

2021-22 - Chris Kreider

2020-21 - Adam Fox