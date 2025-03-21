- Adam Fox notched his 300th career assist, tying Ray Bourque (419 GP) for the seventh- fewest games to 300 career assists by a defenseman in NHL history. The only blueliners to reach the mark faster are Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP). He is the fourth defenseman in Rangers history to reach the milestone, joining Brian Leetch (741), Ron Greschner (431) and James Patrick (363).
- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to 11 games (8G-8A) with a goal and an assist, the fifth longest point streak of his career and longest since a 13-game stretch from Mar. 21-Apr. 15, 2024.
- Vincent Trocheck notched his 27th and 28th assists of the year, the fourth most on the Blueshirts. Trocheck has points in four of his last five games and nine points in his last eight games (3G-6A).
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes
