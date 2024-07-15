Rangers Agree to Terms with Matthew Robertson

IMG_3614
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Matthew Robertson on a one-year contract extension.

Robertson, 23, skated in 68 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2023-24, recording four goals and 17 assists for 21 points. Among Wolf Pack blueliners, he ranked second in games played, third in assists and points, tied for third in goals, and first in shots on goal (131).

The Edmonton, Alberta native has played three seasons with Hartford, compiling 55 points (10G-45A) in 190 games. He’s added one assist in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games. The 6-4, 209 pound defenseman established AHL career highs in goals (5), assists (18) and points (23) during the 2022-23 regular season.

Robertson was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

