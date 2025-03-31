Rangers Agree to Terms with Gabe Perreault

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Gabe Perreault on a three-year, entry-level contract. He will report to New York.

Perreault, 19, recorded 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in 37 games for Boston College in his sophomore season. He ranked tied for fourth among NCAA skaters in assists, eighth in points per-game (1.30) and tied for 11th in points. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native was named a Hockey East First-Team All-Star and named a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to NCAA’s top men’s ice hockey player.

In two seasons with Boston College, the 5-11, 178 pound forward collected 108 points (35G-73A) in 73 games. Among all NCAA skaters over the last two seasons, Perreault ranked tied for second in assists and third in points. In his freshman season (2023-24), he skated in 36 games, posting 19 goals and 41 assists for 60 points along with a plus-24 rating. He finished second among NCAA skaters in assists and tied for fourth in points. For his efforts in 2023-24, Perreault was named a CCM/AHCA Second Team All-American, Hockey East Second Team All-Star and a New England All-Star.

Prior to playing collegiately, Perreault played two seasons for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program where he registered 185 points (71G-114A) in 121 games. His assist and point total both rank fourth all-time in program history. In his last season with the USNTDP, he collected 132 points (53G-79A), the most in a single season by any player in the history of the program.

Internationally, Perreault won gold medals at the 2024 & 2025 World Junior Championships with the United States and at the 2023 U-18 World Championship.

Perreault was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the first round, 23rd overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.