Rangers Agree to Terms with Jackson Dorrington

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jackson Dorrington on a three-year, entry-level contract. Dorrington will report to the Hartford Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of this season.

Dorrington, 20, tallied two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 37 games for Northeastern University (Hockey East) this past season. He ranked tied for fifth on the team in assists.

In three collegiate seasons, the North Reading, Massachusetts native notched eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points in 105 games along with a plus-17 rating. The 6-2, 192-pound blueliner appeared in 33 games during the 2023-24 season, finishing with six goals, the most among Northeastern defensemen, and was named the Unsung Hero by his team. In his freshman season, he skated in all 35 of Northeastern’s contests and finished with 31 blocked shots, tied for the fifth most on the team.

Before Northeastern, Dorrington played for Des Moines of the USHL, recording 11 points (3G-8A) in 41 games. He was named a 2022 BioSteel All-American.

Dorrington was originally selected by the Canucks in the sixth round, 176th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft. His rights were acquired by the Blueshirts on January 31, 2025.