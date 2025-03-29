- Alexis Lafreniere tallied two points (1G-1A), including his 100th career assist. He became the youngest Rangers player to reach the mark since Alex Kovalev. Lafreniere has five points (1G-4A) in his last three games.
- J.T. Miller collected a goal for a third-straight game and added an assist for his eighth multi-point game with the Blueshirts. Since Feb. 1 (his NYR debut), Miller’s eight multi- point games are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
- Artemi Panarin notched two assists, his 45th and 46th of the season. Panarin has points in 11 of his last 13 games (8G-10A) and since Mar. 1, his 18 points rank tied for seventh in the NHL. Panarin recorded his 153rd multi-point game with New York and tied Walt Tkaczuk for the sixth most in Rangers history.
- Adam Fox had a goal and an assist for his 15th multi-point game of the season, which ranks tied for sixth among NHL defensemen. Fox has recorded points in 10 of his last 13 games (4G-9A).
- Mika Zibanejad scored his 107th power play goal with the Rangers, surpassing Brian Leetch for the fourth most in franchise history. Zibanejad became the fourth player in Rangers history with seven consecutive 50-point seasons.
- Jonny Brodzinski played in his 200th career NHL game.
Rangers at Ducks: Postgame Notes
