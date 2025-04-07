Rangers vs. Lightning: Pregame Notes

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in 14 of his last 18 games (11G-12A) and 30 points in his last 27 games (13G-17A). Since March 1, Panarin's 23 points rank tied for the eighth most in the NHL.

In the month of March, Panarin's 10 goals rank tied for third in the NHL.

Panarin secured his fifth 80-point season with New York, tying Mark Messier for the most in team history.

With one more goal to go, he will reach a career milestone of 300 games played and can become the only active undrafted player with 300 in his career.

Panarin has recorded his fifth career 30-goal season and second consecutive. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His five 30-goal seasons rank tied for 11th in the NHL since 2015-16.

Panarin has also notched his fifth 70-point season with the Rangers, tying Mika Zibanejad and Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history. He has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

He collected his sixth three-point game (1G-2A) of the season against Minnesota and his 60th since the 2019-20 season, the fifth most in the NHL.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (34), assists (48), points (82), power play goals (8), power play points (23) and shots (213).

Panarin has at least one point in 53 of his 74 games (71.6%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 120 of 156 games, the third most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 202 points (83G-119A) rank fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (564) and fifth most points in the NHL (863).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has recorded 26 points (10G-16A) in 26 games with the Blueshirts, including nine multi-point games, a league high since since his first game with the Rangers.

Since his first game with New York, he ranks second in goals (10), assists (16) and points (26). His 70 hits rank second on the team since his acquisition.

Since Feb. 1 (his NYR debut), Miller’s nine multi-point games are tied for the seventh most in the NHL.

This season, among all skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks second in faceoff percentage (58.7). Since the start of his career, he reached his second highest faceoff percentage this season.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 16 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 345 points are tied for 12th most in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Among skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck leads the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.5) and overall his 846 faceoff wins rank third in the league.

Since 1997-98, Trocheck's 846 faceoff wins are ranked fifth most among Rangers skaters for a single season and now holds two spots in the top five of faceoff wins. He became the first Ranger to take at least 13 faceoffs in a game and win every single one of them since the NHL began tracking.

He has points in seven of his last 11 games and 14 points in his last 16 games (5G-9A). Going back further, he has 20 points in his last 24 games (7G-13A).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (22), fourth in points (52) and fifth in assists (30). His 185 shots are the second most on the team. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:15).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has recorded points in 12 of his last 17 games (6G-10A) and has 22 points (7G-15A) in his last 23 games. His 47 assists rank tied for sixth among NHL defensemen and his 16 multi-point games rank tied for seventh among NHL blueliners.

On March 20, Fox notched his 300th career assist, tying Ray Bourque (419 GP) for the seventh fewest games to 300 career assists by a defenseman in NHL history. The only blueliners to reach the mark faster are Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP).

He is the fourth defenseman in Rangers history to reach the milestone, joining Brian Leetch (741), Ron Greschner (431) and James Patrick (363).

Fox has recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in six of his last 11 games (1G-4A) and 12 points (5G-7A) in his last 22 games. Cuylle ranks fifth on the Rangers in goals (18).

Cuylle's 281 hits are the fifth most in the NHL. Since the NHL began tracking hits during the 2007-08 season, his hit total ranks second among Rangers in a single season (Ryan Callahan's 285 in 2009-10 leads).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 20 goals this season, with six of his 20 goals being game-winning tallies. Scoring his 20th goal of the season against Minnesota, he becomes the second Ranger in team history (12 - Rod Gilbert) to have 10+ seasons with 20 or more goals.

His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank fifth in the NHL.

CAREER HIGHS

So far this season, seven Rangers have recorded career highs in goals, five have set career highs in assists and five have notched career highs in points.

Goals:

Will Cuylle (18), Jonny Brodzinski (10), Braden Schneider (6), Will Borgen (5), Adam Edstrom (5), Matt Rempe (2) and Urho Vaakanainen (2).

Assists:

Will Cuylle (21), Sam Carrick (12), Zac Jones (10), Adam Edstrom (4) and Matt Rempe (3).

Points:

Will Cuylle (39), Braden Schneider (20), Zac Jones (11), Adam Edstrom (9) and Matt Rempe (5).