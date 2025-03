Rangers at Sharks: Pregame Notes | 03.29.25

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in 11 of his last 13 games (8G-10A) and 27 points in his last 25 games (11G-16A). Since March 1, Panarin's 18 points rank tied for the seventh most in the NHL.

Panarin has recorded his fifth career 30-goal season and second consecutive. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His five 30-goal seasons rank tied for 10th in the NHL since 2015-16.

Panarin has also notched his fifth 70-point season with the Rangers, tying Mika Zibanejad and Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history. He has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (31), points (77), power play goals (8), power play points (23) and shots (210).

Panarin has at least one point in 51 of his 71 games (71.8%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 118 of 155 games, the fourth most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 197 points (80G-117A) rank fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (562) and fifth most points in the NHL (857).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has goals in three-straight games, five points (3G-2A) in his last three games and 23 points (10G-13A) in 23 games with the Blueshirts, including eight multi-point games.

Since Feb. 1 (his NYR debut), Miller’s eight multi-point games are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

Since his first game with New York, he ranks tied for first on the team in goals, second in points, and third in assists. His 66 hits rank third on the team since his acquisition.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 342 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Among skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck leads the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.1) and overall his 815 faceoff wins rank third in the league.

Since 1997-98, Trocheck's 815 faceoff wins are the sixth most among Rangers skaters for a single season.

He has points in five of his last eight games and 10 points in his last 11 games (3G-7A). Going back further, he has 17 points in his last 21 games (5G-12A) and 19 points in his last 25 games (6G-13A).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (20), fourth in points (49) and assists (29). His 181 shots are the second most on the team. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.

Trocheck ranks tied for seventh among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:19).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has recorded points in 11 of his last 14 games (5G-10A) and has 19 points (6G-13A) in his last 19 games. His 47 assists rank fifth among NHL defensemen and his 15 multi-point games rank tied for sixth among NHL blueliners.

On March 20, Fox notched his 300th career assist, tying Ray Bourque (419 GP) for the seventh fewest games to 300 career assists by a defenseman in NHL history. The only blueliners to reach the mark faster are Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP).

He is the fourth defenseman in Rangers history to reach the milestone, joining Brian Leetch (741), Ron Greschner (431) and James Patrick (363).

Fox has recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in six of his last nine games (1G-5A) and 10 points (3G-7A) in his last 16 games. Cuylle ranks tied for fourth on the Rangers in goals (18).

Cuylle's 275 hits are the third most in the NHL. Since the NHL began tracking hits during the 2007-08 season, his hit total ranks third among Rangers in a single season (Ryan Callahan's 285 in 2009-10 leads).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 19 goals this season, with six of his 19 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

CAREER HIGHS

So far this season, six Rangers have recorded career highs in goals, five have set career highs in assists and four have notched career highs in points.

Goals:

Will Cuylle (18), Jonny Brodzinski (9), Will Borgen (5), Adam Edstrom (5), Matt Rempe (2) and Urho Vaakanainen (2).

Assists:

Will Cuylle (21), Sam Carrick (12), Zac Jones (10), Adam Edstrom (4) and Matt Rempe (3).

Points:

Will Cuylle (39), Zac Jones (11), Adam Edstrom (9) and Matt Rempe (5).