Rangers at Sharks: Pregame Notes | 03.29.25

DL Tune In - 2568x1444- 3.29
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers complete the second half of a back-to-back set and the three-game California trip, on Saturday night in San Jose (10:30 PM ET - TV: MSG - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). After tonight, the Rangers will have eight games left in the regular season.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • Against the Sharks, the Blueshirts have earned a point in 11-straight games (9-0-2) dating back to 2018. On the road against San Jose, New York has points in seven-straight (5-0-2).
  • New York is 5-3-2 in its last 10 road games and 8-4-4 in its last 16 road contests. The Rangers' .625 points percentage on the road since Jan. 5 ranks fifth in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts rank tied for seventh in the NHL in goals scored (116) since Jan. 2, and have scored three or more goals in 16 of their last 25 games, including nine of their last 14 games. Since Jan. 2, the 17 games in which the Rangers have scored four or more goals ranks tied for fourth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers rank third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.5) and have been 50 percent or better in 52 of 73 games this season (71.2 percent), including 22 of their last 29 games.
  • The Blueshirts lead the NHL in shorthanded goals with 14.
  • The Rangers have posted eight shutouts this season as a team, tied for the most in the NHL, and their most since 2021- 22 (9).
  • Since Feb. 1, Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck are three of six players in the NHL with 10+ points and 60+ hits.
  • The Rangers have had 15 players score five or more goals this season, tied for the third most in the NHL. Thirty different players have recorded at least one point for the Blueshirts.
  • New York defensemen have accumulated 130 assists this season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in total hits (1860).
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 22-3-4 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 28-4-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 28 of 34 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 66-4-0 record in 70 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).

RANGERS AND SHARKS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski played three games for the Sharks during the 2019-20 season.
  • Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow played three seasons with the Rangers (2021-22 – 2023-24), compiling 76 points (28G-48A) in 241 regular season games.
  • Sharks forward Alex Wennberg skated in 19 regular season games for the Blueshirts during the 2023-24 season, notching five points (1G-4A).
  • Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev played for five seasons with the Rangers from 2017-18 - 2021-22.
  • Sharks general manager Mike Grier was a hockey operations adviser for the Rangers during the 2021-22 season.

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in 11 of his last 13 games (8G-10A) and 27 points in his last 25 games (11G-16A). Since March 1, Panarin's 18 points rank tied for the seventh most in the NHL.

Panarin has recorded his fifth career 30-goal season and second consecutive. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His five 30-goal seasons rank tied for 10th in the NHL since 2015-16.

Panarin has also notched his fifth 70-point season with the Rangers, tying Mika Zibanejad and Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history. He has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (31), points (77), power play goals (8), power play points (23) and shots (210).

Panarin has at least one point in 51 of his 71 games (71.8%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 118 of 155 games, the fourth most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 197 points (80G-117A) rank fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (562) and fifth most points in the NHL (857).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has goals in three-straight games, five points (3G-2A) in his last three games and 23 points (10G-13A) in 23 games with the Blueshirts, including eight multi-point games.

Since Feb. 1 (his NYR debut), Miller’s eight multi-point games are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

Since his first game with New York, he ranks tied for first on the team in goals, second in points, and third in assists. His 66 hits rank third on the team since his acquisition.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 342 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Among skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck leads the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.1) and overall his 815 faceoff wins rank third in the league.

Since 1997-98, Trocheck's 815 faceoff wins are the sixth most among Rangers skaters for a single season.

He has points in five of his last eight games and 10 points in his last 11 games (3G-7A). Going back further, he has 17 points in his last 21 games (5G-12A) and 19 points in his last 25 games (6G-13A).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (20), fourth in points (49) and assists (29). His 181 shots are the second most on the team. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.

Trocheck ranks tied for seventh among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:19).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has recorded points in 11 of his last 14 games (5G-10A) and has 19 points (6G-13A) in his last 19 games. His 47 assists rank fifth among NHL defensemen and his 15 multi-point games rank tied for sixth among NHL blueliners.

On March 20, Fox notched his 300th career assist, tying Ray Bourque (419 GP) for the seventh fewest games to 300 career assists by a defenseman in NHL history. The only blueliners to reach the mark faster are Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP).

He is the fourth defenseman in Rangers history to reach the milestone, joining Brian Leetch (741), Ron Greschner (431) and James Patrick (363).

Fox has recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in six of his last nine games (1G-5A) and 10 points (3G-7A) in his last 16 games. Cuylle ranks tied for fourth on the Rangers in goals (18).

Cuylle's 275 hits are the third most in the NHL. Since the NHL began tracking hits during the 2007-08 season, his hit total ranks third among Rangers in a single season (Ryan Callahan's 285 in 2009-10 leads).

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 19 goals this season, with six of his 19 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

CAREER HIGHS

So far this season, six Rangers have recorded career highs in goals, five have set career highs in assists and four have notched career highs in points.

Goals:
Will Cuylle (18), Jonny Brodzinski (9), Will Borgen (5), Adam Edstrom (5), Matt Rempe (2) and Urho Vaakanainen (2).

Assists:
Will Cuylle (21), Sam Carrick (12), Zac Jones (10), Adam Edstrom (4) and Matt Rempe (3).

Points:
Will Cuylle (39), Zac Jones (11), Adam Edstrom (9) and Matt Rempe (5).

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • K’Andre Miller’s 44 takeaways are the sixth most among NHL defensemen. He is one of two players (Weegar) in the NHL with 90 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Among NHL skaters with an average of 11:11 of ice time or fewer, Jonny Brodzinski's nine goals rank third in the NHL.
  • Braden Schneider is one of six NHL players with 125+ hits and 130+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 67-11-4 record in the 82 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career. Lafreniere has seven points (2G-5A) in his last seven games.

News Feed

Rangers at Ducks: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Ducks: Pregame Notes 

Rangers at Kings: Postgame Notes 

Rangers at Kings: Pregame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Jackson Dorrington

Rangers vs. Canucks: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Canucks: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

Rangers Announce Celebration of Centennial Year and Unveil Commemorative Centennial Logo

Pete Stemkowski – The Story of “Stemmer” 

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Flames: Postgame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Noah Laba

Rangers vs. Flames: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes