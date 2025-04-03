Rangers vs. Wild: Postgame Notes

STEVEN MCDONALD AWARD – Prior to tonight’s game, Will Cuylle was named the winner of the 2024-25 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, “goes above and beyond the call of duty.”

scored his fourth career overtime goal, giving him points in seven of his last 10 games. Gabe Perreault made his NHL debut, recording three shots in 13:38 of ice time. He is the third member of his family to play in the NHL, following his brother, Jacob, and his father, Yanic.

collected his sixth three-point game (1G-2A) of the season and his 60th since the 2019-20 season, the fifth most in the NHL. Panarin has points in 14 of his last 16 games (11G-12A). J.T. Miller extended his point streak to five games with an assist and recorded his 700th career point. He is the fourth active U.S.-born player to reach the 700-point milestone, joining Patrick Kane (1,336), John Carlson (721) and Auston Matthews (717).

recorded his 10th 20-goal season, becoming the second Ranger (in team history (12 - Rod Gilbert) to have 10+ seasons with 20 or more goals. Braden Schneider opened the scoring for the Blueshirts and established a career-high in goals (6) and points (20). He has points in four of his last five games (1G-3A).