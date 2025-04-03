Rangers vs. Wild: Postgame Notes

STEVEN MCDONALD AWARD – Prior to tonight’s game, Will Cuylle was named the winner of the 2024-25 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, “goes above and beyond the call of duty.”
- Vincent Trocheck scored his fourth career overtime goal, giving him points in seven of his last 10 games.
- Gabe Perreault made his NHL debut, recording three shots in 13:38 of ice time. He is the third member of his family to play in the NHL, following his brother, Jacob, and his father, Yanic.
- Artemi Panarin collected his sixth three-point game (1G-2A) of the season and his 60th since the 2019-20 season, the fifth most in the NHL. Panarin has points in 14 of his last 16 games (11G-12A).
- J.T. Miller extended his point streak to five games with an assist and recorded his 700th career point. He is the fourth active U.S.-born player to reach the 700-point milestone, joining Patrick Kane (1,336), John Carlson (721) and Auston Matthews (717).
- Chris Kreider recorded his 10th 20-goal season, becoming the second Ranger (in team history (12 - Rod Gilbert) to have 10+ seasons with 20 or more goals.
- Braden Schneider opened the scoring for the Blueshirts and established a career-high in goals (6) and points (20). He has points in four of his last five games (1G-3A).