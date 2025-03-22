Rangers vs. Canucks: Postgame Notes

PUSHING THROUGH - The Rangers scored three third period go-ahead goals in a game for the fourth time since the expansion era (1967-68), which is also tied for their most in a contest. The others: March 26, 2024, March 12, 1999 and Dec. 5, 1982.
SALUTE TO SAM - On Saturday, the Rangers celebrated the 40-year career of play-by-play announcer Sam Rosen. The team commemorated Rosen’s storied career and impact on the Rangers organization with a special pregame on-ice ceremony. The contest also featured special Rosen-themed experiences and entertainment in the arena.
- Adam Fox recorded his 14th multi-point game of the season, tying him for the seventh most among NHL defensemen this season. Fox has recorded points in nine of his last 11 games (3G-8A) and has 15 points (4G-11A) in his last 16 games.
- Brennan Othmann recorded his first NHL point with an assist on the Rangers’ first goal.
- Jonny Brodzinski recorded his second multi-goal game of the season/his career. Brodzinski’s goal stood as his fifth game-winning tally of his career and second of the season.
- Alexis Lafreniere tallied his seventh multi-point game of the season and second multi- assist effort.
- J.T. Miller sealed the game with a goal and collected his 38th assist of the season. Miller has 20 points (8G-12A) in 21 games with the Blueshirts and seven multi-point games.
- Vincent Trocheck notched his 29th assist of the season. He has points in five of his last six games and 10 points in his last nine games (3G-7A).