Rangers vs. Canucks: Postgame Notes

PUSHING THROUGH - The Rangers scored three third period go-ahead goals in a game for the fourth time since the expansion era (1967-68), which is also tied for their most in a contest. The others: March 26, 2024, March 12, 1999 and Dec. 5, 1982.

SALUTE TO SAM - On Saturday, the Rangers celebrated the 40-year career of play-by-play announcer Sam Rosen. The team commemorated Rosen’s storied career and impact on the Rangers organization with a special pregame on-ice ceremony. The contest also featured special Rosen-themed experiences and entertainment in the arena.