Rangers at Ducks: Pregame Notes 

NYR25 - Matchup 3.28.25 - at ANA - DL - 2568X1444
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

The New York Rangers continue their three-game California road trip, heading next to face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night (10:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: WBBR 1130). After tonight, the Rangers will have 9 games left in the regular season.

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • New York is 5-3-1 in its last nine road games and 8-4-3 in its last 15 road contests. The Rangers' .633 points percentage on the road since Jan. 5 ranks fourth in the NHL.
  • Since Jan. 2, the Rangers' 41 points are tied for the eighth most in the NHL and 15 regulation wins are tied for the ninth most in that span.
  • The Rangers are 10-2-1 against Anaheim in their last 13 games and have wins in seven of their last eight contests against them.
  • The Blueshirts rank tied for sixth in the NHL in goals scored (112) since Jan. 2, and have scored three or more goals in 15 of their last 24 games, including eight of their last 13 games. Since Jan. 2, the 16 games in which the Rangers have scored four or more goals ranks tied for fourth in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts lead the NHL in shorthanded goals with 14.
  • The Rangers have posted eight shutouts this season as a team, tied for the most in the NHL, and their most since 2021- 22 (9).
  • The Rangers rank third in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.4) and have been 50 percent or better in 51 of 72 games this season (70.8 percent), including 21 of their last 28 games.
  • Jonny Brodzinski is set to play in his 200th career NHL game, against Anaheim.
  • Since Feb. 1, Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck are three of six players in the NHL with 10+ points and 60+ hits.
  • The Rangers have had 15 players score five or more goals this season, tied for the third most in the NHL. Thirty different players have recorded at least one point for the Blueshirts.
  • New York defensemen have accumulated 127 assists this season, tied for the seventh most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts rank fourth in the NHL in total hits (1838).
  • When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 22-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 28-4-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 28 of 34 victories this season.
  • Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 66-4-0 record in 70 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).

RANGERS AND DUCKS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Sam Carrick spent parts of six seasons with the Ducks (2018-19 - 2023-24), recording 25 goals and 21 assists for 46 points in 205 games.
  • Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakanainen skated with the Ducks for parts of four seasons (2021-22 - 2024-25)
  • Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba played parts of six seasons (2019-20 - 2024-2) with the Rangers, serving as captain from 2022-24.
  • Ducks forward Ryan Strome skated for the Blueshirts for parts of four seasons (2018-19 – 2021-22)
  • Ducks forward Frank Vatrano was a New York acquisition on March 16, 2022, playing 22 regular season games for the team (8G-5A) and 20 playoff games (5G-8A).
  • Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek played parts of two seasons with the Rangers (1994-95 and 1995-96).

POINT PER-GAME PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has points in 10 of his last 12 games (8G-8A) and 25 points in his last 24 games (11G-14A). Since March 1, Panarin's 16 points rank tied for the sixth most in the NHL.

Panarin has recorded his fifth career 30-goal season and second consecutive. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His five 30-goal seasons rank tied for 10th in the NHL since 2015-16.

Panarin has also notched his fifth 70-point season with the Rangers, tying Mika Zibanejad and Mark Messier for the fifth most in franchise history. He has reached the 40-assist mark for the 10th consecutive campaign, the most among active players and tied for the sixth most consecutive by an undrafted player in NHL history.

Among Rangers skaters, Panarin ranks first in goals (31), points (75), power play goals (8), power play points (22) and shots (208).

Panarin has at least one point in 50 of his 70 games (71.4%) this year. Since 2023-24, he has points in 117 of 154 games, the fourth most in the NHL.

Since the beginning of last season, his 195 points (80G-115A) rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, Panarin has the fourth most assists (560) and fifth most points in the NHL (855).

TROCHECK IN THE CIRCLE

Among skaters who've taken 1,000 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck ranks tied for first in the NHL in faceoff percentage (59.0) and overall his 802 faceoff wins rank third in the league.

Since 1997-98, Trocheck's 802 faceoff wins are the seventh most among Rangers skaters for a single season.

He has points in five of his last seven games and 10 points in his last 10 games (3G-7A). Going back further, he has 17 points in his last 20 games (5G-12A) and 19 points in his last 24 games (6G-13A).

On the Blueshirts, Trocheck ranks second in goals (20), fourth in points (49) and assists (29). His 177 shots are the second most on the team. It is Trocheck’s seventh 20-goal season of his career.

Trocheck ranks eighth among NHL forwards in average ice time (21:18).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has recorded points in nine of his last 12 games (3G-8A) and has 15 points (4G-11A) in his last 17 games. His 46 assists rank fifth among NHL defensemen and his 14 multi-point games rank tied for seventh among NHL blueliners.

On March 20, Fox notched his 300th career assist, tying Ray Bourque (419 GP) for the seventh fewest games to 300 career assists by a defenseman in NHL history. The only blueliners to reach the mark faster are Bobby Orr (346 GP), Brian Leetch (368 GP), Quinn Hughes (376 GP), Paul Coffey (377 GP), Cale Makar (378 GP) and Gary Suter (400 GP).

He is the fourth defenseman in Rangers history to reach the milestone, joining Brian Leetch (741), Ron Greschner (431) and James Patrick (363).

Fox has recorded the fifth 40-assist season of his career, tying James Patrick for the second most in team history among defensemen. Fox became the fifth skater – and first defenseman – to record five straight 40-assist seasons with the Rangers and became the fourth U.S-born defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle has points in four of his last seven games (1G-3A) and eight points (3G-5A) in his last 14 games. Cuylle ranks fourth on the Rangers in goals (18).

Cuylle's 270 hits are tied for the second most in the NHL. Since the NHL began tracking hits during the 2007-08 season, his hit total ranks fourth among Rangers in a single season (Ryan Callahan's 285 in 2009-10 leads).

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has three points (2G-1A) in his last two games, points in 12 of his last 17 games (7G-10A) and 21 points (9G-12A) in 22 games with the Blueshirts, including seven multi-point games.

Since his first game with New York, he ranks second on the team in goals and points, and tied for third in assists. His 64 hits rank third on the team since his acquisition.

Since the 2021-22 season, Miller is the only player in the NHL to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 600 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 11 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 340 points are the 13th most in the NHL.

SHESTY'S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has backstopped the Rangers to points in eight of his last 14 games. This season, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals in 12 of 24 wins and two or fewer goals in 20 of 24 wins.

Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in five of his last eight starts.
Since 2021-22, Shesterkin ranks fourth in wins (133), tied for second in save percentage (.918) and fourth in GAA (2.48). Shesterkin has 159 career wins, the sixth most in Rangers history.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider sits one power play goal away from setting the franchise record and surpassing Camille Henry's 116.

He ranks third on the Rangers with 19 goals this season, with six of his 19 goals being game-winning tallies. His career total of 50 GWGs are the second most in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert’s 52 and he is the eighth active American skater to score 50 career game-winning goals.

Since 2021-22, Kreider’s 13 shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL. His 13 career shorthanded goals are fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. The total is the third-most shorthanded goals among active American players behind Cam Atkinson (19) and Blake Coleman (17).

Also since 2021-22, his 58 power play goals rank tied for fourth in the NHL.

CAREER HIGHS

So far this season, six Rangers have recorded career highs in goals, five have set career highs in assists and four have notched career highs in points.

Goals:
Will Cuylle (18), Jonny Brodzinski (9), Will Borgen (5), Adam Edstrom (5), Matt Rempe (2) and Urho Vaakanainen (2).

Assists:
Will Cuylle (20), Sam Carrick (12), Zac Jones (10), Adam Edstrom (4) and Matt Rempe (3).

Points:
Will Cuylle (38), Zac Jones (11), Adam Edstrom (9) and Matt Rempe (5).

BLUESHIRT BULLETS

  • K’Andre Miller’s 44 takeaways are the sixth most among NHL defensemen. He is one of two players (Weegar) in the NHL with 90 or more hits and 40 or more takeaways.
  • Among NHL skaters with an average of 11:11 of ice time or fewer, Jonny Brodzinski's nine goals rank third in the NHL.
  • Braden Schneider is one of six NHL players with 125+ hits and 130+ blocked shots and the only one who averages 18 minutes or less of ice time per game.
  • The Rangers have posted a 67-11-4 record in the 82 regular season games where Alexis Lafrenière has scored a goal in his NHL career. Lafreniere has five points (1G-4A) in his last six games.

News Feed

Rangers at Kings: Postgame Notes 

Rangers at Kings: Pregame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Jackson Dorrington

Rangers vs. Canucks: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Canucks: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

Rangers Announce Celebration of Centennial Year and Unveil Commemorative Centennial Logo

Pete Stemkowski – The Story of “Stemmer” 

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Flames: Postgame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Noah Laba

Rangers vs. Flames: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Oilers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Blue Jackets: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Wild: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Wild: Pregame Notes