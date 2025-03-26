Rangers at Kings: Postgame Notes 

250326POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • J.T. Miller scored his 18th goal of the season. He ranks second on the team in goals (9) and points (21) since his first game with New York on Feb. 1.
  • Alexis Lafreniere notched his 26th assist of the season, the fifth most on New York, and his third assist in his last two games.
  • Braden Schneider’s assist was the 128th helper by a Rangers defenseman this season, the sixth most in the NHL.
  • Nicolas Aube-Kubel made his Rangers debut. He is the 33rd different skater to suit up for the Blueshirts this season.

WATCH RECAP:

NYR at LAK | Recap

