- J.T. Miller scored his 18th goal of the season. He ranks second on the team in goals (9) and points (21) since his first game with New York on Feb. 1.
- Alexis Lafreniere notched his 26th assist of the season, the fifth most on New York, and his third assist in his last two games.
- Braden Schneider’s assist was the 128th helper by a Rangers defenseman this season, the sixth most in the NHL.
- Nicolas Aube-Kubel made his Rangers debut. He is the 33rd different skater to suit up for the Blueshirts this season.
Rangers at Kings: Postgame Notes
