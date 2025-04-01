Rangers Agree to Terms with Callum Tung

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Callum Tung on a three-year, entry-level contract. Tung will report to the Hartford Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of this season.

Tung, 21, posted a 10-4-1 record, 2.01 goals-against average, and .933 save percentage in 15 games with the UConn Huskies (Hockey East) this season, leading them to their first-ever NCAA Tournament. Tung finished his lone season at UConn with the sixth-best save percentage among collegiate goaltenders, 12th best goals-against average, and tied for the 13th best win percentage (.700). His save percentage ranked second among Hockey East goaltenders and his goals-against average ranked third. In addition, Tung allowed two or fewer goals in 11 of his 15 appearances this season.

The Port Moody, British Columbia native played parts of two seasons with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL prior to playing collegiately. For the Bulldogs, the 6-3, 198-pound netminder appeared in 43 games and finished with a 24-15-2 regular season record, 2.87 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. In the postseason, he contributed a 11-7-1 mark with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage.