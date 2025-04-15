Rangers at Panthers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS COMEBACK - The Rangers recorded their first multi-goal comeback win of the season and finished their road campaign with 20 wins.

, skating in his 800th career NHL game, scored his career high fifth shorthanded goal and second in his last four games. He became the eighth Rangers player in history with five SHG’s in a single season and first since Brandon Prust (2010-11). The Rangers now have a league-leading 17 shorthanded goals this season, the second most in franchise history. Matt Rempe notched his first career multi-point game with a goal and an assist.

recorded his second multi-point game of the season, collecting five points (2G-3A) in his last three games played. Jonathan Quick earned career win 404, surpassing Grant Fuhr for the 13th most in NHL history.