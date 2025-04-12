- J.T. Miller extended his point streak to four games (2G-4A) with a goal and an assist. Miller has 32 points (12G-20A) in 30 games with the Blueshirts, recording a point in 21 of 30 contests. Since his first game with New York (Feb. 1), Miller has collected 11 multi-point games, tied for the most among NHL skaters.
- Will Cuylle notched his 20th goal of the season, the fifth Ranger to have 20 goals this season. He has scored a goal in back-to-back games and is on a three-game point streak (2G-2A).
- Adam Fox scored his 10th goal of the season, his fourth 10-goal season in a row. Fox becomes one of eight defensemen in Rangers history to record four or more seasons with 10 or more goals.
- Vincent Trocheck collected multiple points in a second-straight game. He has five pointsin his last three games (2G-3A) and has recorded 15 multi-point games this season.
- Artemi Panarin tallied two points, extending his point streak to four games (3G-4A). His 24 multi-point games are the most among Blueshirts this season.
Rangers at Hurricanes: Postgame Notes
WATCH RECAP: