Chris Drury Agrees to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The New York Rangers announced today that President and General Manager Chris Drury has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension.

“I am pleased that Chris will continue to lead the Rangers hockey operations in his role as President and General Manager,” said James L. Dolan, MSG Sports Executive Chairman and CEO. “Over his tenure, Chris has shown passion for the Rangers, relentless work ethic, and a tireless pursuit of excellence. While we are all disappointed in what transpired this past season, I am confident in his ability to guide this organization to success.”

“I am honored to sign this contract extension and continue in this position with the team I grew up supporting,” Drury said. “As I said when I began in this role nearly four years ago, there isn’t a more special organization in hockey and I look forward to continuing our work this offseason to help us reach our goals for next season and in the coming years.”

Drury has served as the Rangers’ President and General Manager since May 5, 2021, when he was named the 12th President and 12th General Manager in franchise history. Over Drury’s four full seasons in the role, the Rangers have posted a 193-105-30 record in 328 regular season games and have advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on three occasions. The Rangers’ 193 wins over Drury’s four full seasons as the team’s President and General Manager are the most that the Rangers have earned over any four-year span in franchise history.

In Drury’s first three full seasons as the Rangers’ President and General Manager, the team played 43 playoff games and won 23 of them, and they advanced to the Eastern Conference Final in two of the three seasons (2021-22 and 2023-24). Over those three years, the Blueshirts’ 43 playoff games played were the fourth-most in the NHL and their 23 wins were tied for the fourth-most in the NHL; in addition, both totals were the second-most among Eastern Conference teams. Prior to the three-year span from 2021-22 through 2023-24, the Rangers had played 43 or more playoff games and earned 23 or more playoff wins over a three-year span on only four other occasions in franchise history.

During the 2023-24 season, the team established single-season franchise records with 55 wins and 114 points and won the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best regular season record in the NHL. In Drury’s first full season as President and General Manager in 2021-22, the Rangers earned 52 wins and 110 points, and he was named a finalist for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Prior to being named President and General Manager, Drury spent six seasons in the Rangers’ front office. The Trumbull, Connecticut native rejoined the organization in a front office role on September 4, 2015, when he was named the Rangers’ Director of Player Development. Nearly one year later – on September 2, 2016 – Drury was named the Rangers’ Assistant General Manager, and he was promoted to Associate General Manager on February 5, 2021. During his tenure in the Rangers’ front office, he also served as the General Manager of the Rangers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

In addition to his current role with the Rangers, Drury has worked in an executive role at the international level. He has served as the General Manager for the U.S. Men's National Team at the IIHF World Championship in 2019 and 2021, and helped Team USA earn a bronze medal in the tournament in 2021. Drury was also selected to serve in the same capacity for the 2020 IIHF World Championship. Recently, he served an Assistant General Manager for the U.S. Men's National Team at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, and he is also a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team Advisory Group, which is responsible for assembling Team USA’s roster for the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Championship.

During his playing career, Drury skated in 892 games with the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, and the Rangers over 12 seasons, registering 255 goals and 360 assists for 615 points. Drury captured the Stanley Cup as a member of the Avalanche in 2000-01, ranking second in the NHL with 11 goals in 23 games during the team’s playoff run. In 1998-99, Drury received the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. Drury’s team reached the playoffs in nine of his 12 seasons in the NHL, and his team advanced to the Conference Finals on six occasions. He played four seasons with the Rangers (2007-08 – 2010-11) after signing with the team as a free agent on July 1, 2007. In addition, Drury served as the Rangers captain for three seasons (2008-09 - 2010-11) after being named the 25th captain in franchise history on October 3, 2008.

During Drury’s collegiate career at Boston University, the Terriers captured the National Championship in 1994-95 and appeared in the National Championship Game twice (1994-95, 1996-97). He was selected as a First Team All-American on two occasions (1996-97, 1997-98), a Hobey Baker Finalist as the Top Player in College Hockey on three occasions (1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98), and he became the first Terrier to receive the Hobey Baker Award in 1997-98. Internationally, Drury represented the United States in numerous tournaments and earned several medals. He participated in three consecutive Winter Olympics (2002, 2006, 2010), capturing a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah and the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia. Drury was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.