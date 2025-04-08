Rangers vs. Lightning: Postgame Notes

MR. RANGER AWARD - Prior to tonight’s game, Jonathan Quick was named the winner of the 2024-25 Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award, presented annually to the Ranger who, “best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”
- Mika Zibanejad scored his 108th power play goal with the Rangers, tying Rod Gilbert for the third most in franchise history.
- Artemi Panarin notched his 49th assist of the season, giving him points in 15 of his last 19 games (11G-13A).
- J.T. Miller collected his 43rd assist of the 2024-25 campaign, giving him points in six of his last seven contests (3G-6A). Miller has points in 18 of his 27 games with New York.
- Will Cuylle tied Ryan Callahan for the most hits by a Ranger in a single season with 285 (NHL began tracking hits during the 2005-06 season).