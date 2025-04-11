Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes

SPREADING THE SUCCESS – Ten different Rangers skaters had multiple points tonight, the most for a team in the NHL since Dec. 19, 2023 (CBJ). The last time the Rangers had 10 or more players with multiple points in a game was Oct. 24, 1979. All 18 Rangers skaters were a +1 or better in a game for the first time since Mar. 17, 2021 against Philadelphia.

ISLAND TIME – The Rangers finished the season series against the Islanders with a 4-0-0 record, marking the fourth time in franchise history they’ve gone undefeated in a season against the Islanders (Others: 2003-04, 1998-99, 1972-73).

GOALS GALORE – The Blueshirts scored nine goals in the win, their most since Mar. 17, 2021 against the Flyers and tied for the second most in the last 30 years.

FAST IN THE FIRST - The Blueshirts scored four goals in a period (1st) for the second time on the road this season (last: Oct. 22 at MTL). Six different Rangers players had multiple points in the first.