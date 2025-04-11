Rangers at Islanders: Postgame Notes

SPREADING THE SUCCESS – Ten different Rangers skaters had multiple points tonight, the most for a team in the NHL since Dec. 19, 2023 (CBJ). The last time the Rangers had 10 or more players with multiple points in a game was Oct. 24, 1979. All 18 Rangers skaters were a +1 or better in a game for the first time since Mar. 17, 2021 against Philadelphia.
ISLAND TIME – The Rangers finished the season series against the Islanders with a 4-0-0 record, marking the fourth time in franchise history they’ve gone undefeated in a season against the Islanders (Others: 2003-04, 1998-99, 1972-73).
GOALS GALORE – The Blueshirts scored nine goals in the win, their most since Mar. 17, 2021 against the Flyers and tied for the second most in the last 30 years.
FAST IN THE FIRST - The Blueshirts scored four goals in a period (1st) for the second time on the road this season (last: Oct. 22 at MTL). Six different Rangers players had multiple points in the first.
- Artemi Panarin secured his fifth 50-assist season with the Rangers, surpassing Mark Messier and Rod Gilbert for the second most in franchise history behind only Brian Leetch (6).
- Adam Fox became the ninth different defenseman in NHL history to record four consecutive 50-assist seasons, joining Paul Coffey (13), Al MacInnis (8), Ray Bourque (6 & 5), Bobby Orr (6), Borje Salming (5), Denis Potvin (5), Quinn Hughes (4) and Phil Housley (4).
- Mika Zibanejad recorded a goal and an assist, giving him six points in the last two days (1G-5A) and nine points in his last seven games (3G-6A).
- J.T. Miller recorded his 10th multi-point game with the Rangers, tied for the fifth most in the NHL since Feb. 1 (his first game). Miller has 30 points (11G-19A) in 29 games with the Blueshirts this season.
- Juuso Parssinen scored his first goal/recorded his first point with the Rangers and his second career three-point game (also against the Islanders). He is the 32nd different Blueshirt to notch a point for the team this season.
- Brett Berard tallied his first career multi-goal game and second career multi-point game.