Rangers Agree to Terms with Anton Blidh

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Anton Blidh on a two-year, two-way contract extension.

Blidh, 30, has recorded 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points in 66 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. He ranks second on Hartford in goals (17) and third in points (30), both AHL career- highs for the Molnlycke, Sweden native.

In three seasons with Hartford, the 6-0, 195 pound forward has totaled 58 points (31G-27A) in 147 games. Overall, in 461 career AHL games between Hartford, Colorado and Providence, Blidh has accumulated 83 goals and 75 assists for 158 points. In total between New York, Boston and Colorado, he has tallied 12 points (8G-4A) in 85 NHL games.

Blidh was originally selected by the Bruins in the sixth round, 180th overall, of the 2013 NHL draft.