Rangers vs. Flyers: Postgame Notes

By New York Rangers
  • Artemi Panarin scored his 300th career NHL goal, becoming the only active undrafted player to reach the mark.
  • Vincent Trocheck established a career high with his fourth shorthanded goal of the season. The Rangers’ league-leading 16 shorthanded goals are tied for their second most in a single season since the NHL started tracking the stat in 1933-34.
  • Will Cuylle surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking hits during the 2005-06 season.
  • Mika Zibanejad notched his second career four-assist game (Dec. 29, 2018 at NSH). He has seven points in his last six games (2G-5A).

