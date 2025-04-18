Rangers vs. Lightning: Postgame Notes

CATCHING THEM ALL - Will Borgen (84), Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafreniere, Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad skated in every game this
SHORTHANDED SHOWCASE - The Rangers finished with the most shorthanded goals in the NHL with 18, the second most in franchise history (20 in 1993-94), and tied for the most
in the NHL since 2005-06.
- Vincent Trocheck scored his sixth shorthanded goal of the season, tying Cecil Dillon (1934-35) for the second most shorthanded goals in a season by a Ranger with six. Theo Fleury (2000-01) leads with seven. He shares the league lead (Alex Tuch) for the most SHG's among all NHL skaters this season.
- Will Cuylle finished the season with 20 goals and 301 hits, tied for the third most hits in the NHL and most in franchise history for a single season. He is the fourth player to have 300+ hits and 20+ goals in a season since 2005-06 (Dustin Brown - 2007-08 & 2010-11, Brady Tkachuk - 2019-20, Tanner Jeannot (2021-22).
- J.T. Miller notched an assist, extending his point streak to six games (3G-6A). He has recorded points in 11 of his last 12 contests (6G-11A) and 25 points in his 32 games with the Blueshirts. Miller finished the season with 22 goals and 48 assists for 70 points.
- Mika Zibanejad recorded his eighth straight 20-goal season and tied Jean Ratelle for the longest stretch in Rangers history. His eight career 20-goal seasons are tied for the fourth most in team history. Zibanejad finished the season with 11 points (4G-7A) in his final six games.
- Igor Shesterkin earned his sixth shutout of the season and 21st of his career, tying Lorne
Chabot for eighth on the franchise's all-time list.