Jonathan Quick Named Winner of Fourth Annual Rod Gilbert "Mr. Ranger" Award

New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick has been named the recipient of the fourth annual Rod Gilbert "Mr. Ranger" Award, given to the Rangers player "who best honors Rod's legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community."

Quick, 39, has posted a 10-6-2 record in 22 appearances for the Blueshirts this season, along with three shutouts. He has achieved multiple milestones this season, including becoming the first U.S.-born goaltender to earn 400 wins and the 15th goaltender in NHL history to do so, as well as becoming the 17th goaltender in NHL history to appear in 800 career games, and the second U.S.-born netminder to do so. His 403 career wins are tied with Grant Fuhr for the 13th most in NHL history. He is the sixth different goaltender in the past 50 years to register three shutouts in a single season at age 39 or older.

The three-time Stanley Cup Champion has been an invaluable presence for the Rangers since joining the Blueshirts prior to the 2023-24 season. Quick has earned the respect and admiration of his teammates through his mentorship – for both young players and veterans alike – and the numerous off-ice initiatives in which he has taken part. In December, alongside a few teammates, the Milford, Connecticut native participated in hosting a Rangers holiday dinner with the Garden of Dreams Foundation. At the event, which hosted over 200 families affiliated with the NYC Department of Homeless Services, Quick and his teammates served meals to families and were involved in activities with the youth in attendance as part of bringing life-changing opportunities to young people in need. Prior to the beginning of this season, Quick – alongside several of his Rangers teammates - participated in the Shoulder Check Showcase, an event in Stamford, CT, that raises awareness about the importance of mental health in athletes. In addition, following the Rangers’ recent road game in Los Angeles, Quick – who played with the Kings for parts of 16 seasons – donated signed memorabilia on behalf of the Rangers organization to two Blueshirts fans who live in Los Angeles and lost their homes during the Southern California wildfires in January.

Below are the past winners of the award:

2024-25 – Jonathan Quick

2023-24 – Adam Fox

2022-23 – Jacob Trouba

2021-22 - Chris Kreider