Rangers Agree to Terms with Juuso Parssinen

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Juuso Parssinen on a two-year contract extension.

Parssinen, 24, split this past season between the Nashville Predators, Colorado Avalanche and Rangers, and registered 16 points (6G-10A) in 48 games. He tallied five points (2G-3A) in 11 games with the Blueshirts after being acquired in a trade with the Avalanche on March 1, 2025.

The Hameenlinna, Finland native has registered 20 goals and 33 assists for 53 points in 137 career NHL games between the Predators, Avalanche and Rangers. During the 2023-24 season, he skated in 44 games with Nashville and recorded eight goals, a career high, and four assists for 12 points. In his rookie season in 2022-23, Parssinen collected 25 points (6G-19A) in 45 games with the Predators.

The 6-3, 212-pound forward has represented Finland at multiple tournaments, including the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he captured bronze. He is expected to represent Finland in the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Parssinen was originally selected by the Predators in the seventh round, 210th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.