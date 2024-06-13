Rangers Agree to Terms with Kaapo Kakko

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko on a one-year contract extension.

Kakko, 23, recorded 13 goals and six assists for 19 points in 61 games during the 2023-24 regular season. His 13 goals were the second most of his career (18 in 2022-23).

In 300 NHL games across five seasons with the Blueshirts, the Turku, Finland native has collected 117 points (57G-60A). In 2022-23, he accumulated career-highs in goals (18), assists (22), points (40) and plus/minus (+12).

Kakko was originally selected by the Rangers in the first round, second overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.