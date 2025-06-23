Rangers Agree to Terms with Adam Edstrom

NYR2425 -Edstrom_Extended - 16x9
By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Adam Edstrom on a two-year contract extension.

Edstrom, 24, has accumulated seven goals and four assists for 11 points in 62 career NHL games across parts of two seasons. He established career-highs in goals (five), assists (four) and points (nine) in 51 games played during the 2024-25 campaign and ranked third on the Blueshirts in hits (94) before suffering a season-ending lower body injury on February 1. In addition, Edstrom’s 94 hits were the fourth-most among NHL rookies in 2024-25 at the time of his injury. Prior to the start of the regular season, Edstrom was named the winner of the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, which is given annually to the top Rangers rookie in training camp as selected by the media.

The Karlstad, Sweden native played in 11 games for the Blueshirts during the 2023-24 season, registering two goals and a plus-two rating. He tallied his first career NHL goal while making his NHL debut on December 15, 2023, against Anaheim. In 43 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Hartford Wolf Pack over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, he notched 12 goals and five assists for 17 points.

Prior to the start of his professional career in North America, the 6-7, 241 pound forward played in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for parts of five seasons, registering 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points in 189 games for Rogle BK and Mora IK. During the 2021-22 season, Edstrom helped Rogle win the Champions Hockey League title.

Edstrom was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the sixth round, 161st overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

