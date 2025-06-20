Rangers Agree to Terms with Matthew Robertson

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Matthew Robertson on a two-year contract extension.

Robertson, 24, skated in 60 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) this past season, registering one goal and 24 assists for 25 points. He established AHL career-highs in assists and points in 2024-25, and he led Wolf Pack defensemen in both categories. In addition, Robertson skated in two NHL games with the Rangers this past season, and he posted a plus-three rating over those two contests. He made his NHL debut on April 14, 2025, against Florida.

The Edmonton, Alberta native has played four AHL seasons with Hartford, registering 11 goals and 69 assists for 80 points. He has also added one assist in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Robertson established an AHL career-high in goals (five) during the 2022-23 season.

The 6-4, 209-pounder was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.