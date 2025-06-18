Rangers Agree to Terms with Matt Rempe

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Matt Rempe on a two-year contract extension.

Rempe, 22, led the team in hits per 60 minutes (19.64) and his 19.64 hits per 60 were the sixth-most in the NHL among players who skated in at least 40 games. In addition, he established career-highs in goals (3), assists (5) and points (8) this season, and finished with a plus-seven rating in 42 games.

In 59 games across parts of two seasons with New York, the Calgary, Alberta native has recorded 10 points (4G-6) and notched one game-winning goal. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL in hits per 60 minutes of ice time (min. 50 games played) since the start of the 2023-24 season (22.12). In 2023-24, Rempe appeared in 17 games for the Blueshirts and recorded one goal and one assist for two points. In addition to his NHL career, he played parts of three seasons in the AHL for the Hartford Wolf Pack. Since the 2022-23 season, Rempe skated in 114 games for the Wolf Pack and recorded 27 points (17G-10A).

The 6-9, 255-pound forward was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the sixth round, 165th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.