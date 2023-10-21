Pregame Notes: Rangers at Kraken

ROAD READY

On the road, the Blueshirts are 1-1-0 so far. The Rangers finished their regular season road slate last season with a 24-9-8 record for 56 points. In franchise history, the Blueshirts’ 56 road points ranked tied for second and 24 wins were tied for the fifth most.

Since the 2021-22 campaign, New York has been one of the best road teams in the NHL.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has one goal and four assists this season for five points, tying him for the second most assists and points among NHL defensemen. His four-game point streak marks his longest point streak to start a season.

With his 240th career point (37G-203A), he surpassed Barry Beck for the 12th most points all-time among Rangers defensemen.

Fox leads the Rangers in time-on-ice with a average of 22:58 mark and in plus/minus (+4).

In the opener against Buffalo, he recorded his 200th career assist, becoming the sixth fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the feat.

Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season among NHL defensemen, Fox has recorded the second most assists (169) and the second most points (198).

Last season, Fox finished second in the Norris Trophy voting for the best defenseman in the NHL. Among NHL defensemen in 2022-23, ranked tied for fourth in assists (60) and eighth in points (72). Fox also established a career-high of 12 goals, games played (82) and plus/minus (+28).

MULTI-POINT PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has five points (1G-4A) in his first four games of the season, including a multi-point performance in the season opener. His four-game point streak to begin the season is the second longest to begin a season in his career, second to last season’s mark of six-straight games.

In addition, Panarin leads the Rangers with 16 shots.

Since the 2019-20 season, Panarin’s 100 multi-point games are the sixth most in the NHL.

Last season, Panarin led the Rangers in assists (63) and points (92) while ranking tied for 10th in the NHL in assists.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has opened a season with three goals in his first four games.

Kreider has two power play goals and one shorthanded goal. Him, Florida’s Sam Reinhart and Carolina’s Teuvo Teravainen are the only players in the League to have recorded a PPG and SHG this season.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 36 power play goals in that span are the second most.

MIKA ON A MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has recorded five points/assists in his first four games to begin the season. His five assists rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

On Thursday night, he recorded his 165th power play point with the Rangers, tying him with Adam Graves and Vic Hadfield for the 10th most in team history.

Last year, he put up a career-high of 91 points (39G-52A) in 2022-23, becoming the third Rangers center since 1982-83 to record 90 points in a season (Gretzky, Messier). Since 2007-08, only Panarin and Zibanejad have recorded 90 or more points in a season for the Rangers.

IGOR ON THE ROAD

Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 75 wins, ranks third in save percentage (.924) and second in GAA (2.31).

Last season, Shesterkin had a career-high 37 wins in 2022-23, tied for the third most in the NHL. Only three goaltenders in Rangers history have recorded more wins: Mike Richter (42 in 1993-94), Henrik Lundqvist (39 in 2011-12 & 38 in 2008- 09) and Ed Giacomin (38 in 1968-69).

On the road, Shesterkin went 17-4-4 with a .920 save percentage and 2.36 GAA. His 17 wins were tied for the second most among NHL goaltenders.