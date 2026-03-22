Rangers vs. Jets: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in three-straight games (2G-2A) and has notched 10 points over his last seven games (4G-6A). Since Jan. 2, his 17 goals are tied for fourth in the league. He is two games away from playing in his 1,000th career NHL game.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad is tied for fourth in goals (46) and seventh in points (99) in the month of March.

He leads the Rangers this season in goals (29), power play goals (13), points (66) and power play points (28), and ranks second in assists (37) and faceoff wins (485). His 13 power play goals are tied for sixth among all NHL skaters this season.

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (121) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. His 242 career power play points rank third in franchise history and his 279 goals rank fifth. He sits one goal away from tying Adam Graves (280) for the fourth-most in franchise history.

He is the 14th Swedish player in NHL history to reach 800 career points and the third active player. His 133 career power play goals rank fourth among all Swedish players in NHL history and his 343 career goals rank seventh.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a win in four of his last six games and has earned points in 12 of his last 15 decisions (9-3-3). This season, he has allowed two or fewer goals in 22 games, tied for the 10th-most in the league.

Among all goaltenders with 35 or more starts this season, his .912 save percentage ranks fifth and his 2.56 goals against average is tied for seventh.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), fourth in wins (158) and has the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.52). In that same time frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has recorded a point in six of his last seven games (1G-6A). He ranks first on the Blueshirts in takeaways (31) and fourth in assists (31). He leads all Rangers defensemen in assists and points (36), and is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (379), fourth in assists (337) and points (405), fifth in blocked shots (736) and eighth in goals (68). He sits two goals away from tying Dave Maloney for the seventh-most goals among defensemen in Rangers history.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $21,328 (5G-31A) to the cause.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Mar. 16. He has recorded at least one point in back-to-back games (1G-2A) and has notched 14 points (7G-7A) over his last 10 games. Since Mar. 2, his three game-winning goals are tied for the league lead and his seven goals are tied for fifth.

This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in goals (20) and power play goals (6), fourth in points (47) and fifth in assists (27). He leads all current Rangers skaters with five three-point games and his 14 multi-point games rank second. Since 2021-22, his 51 multi-point games and eight three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in four of his last five games (3G-2A) and has tallied at least one point in 10 of his last 13 games (4G-11A). On Mar. 19, he scored his second shorthanded goal of the season and his ninth as a Ranger. His nine shorthanded goals with New York rank 11th in franchise history. He leads the Rangers this season in faceoff wins (507), ranks second in hits (161), and third in points (48) and assists (33).

Among Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, he ranks seventh in the NHL with 1,417 overall faceoff wins.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has recorded at least one point in 11 of his last 16 games (3G-12A). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (429), fourth in hits (108), and fifth in points (39).

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 60.8 faceoff percentage ranks fourth in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third among all NHL players with 1,000 or more faceoffs in faceoff percentage (59.2).

GABE GETTING IT DONE

Gabe Perreault has notched an assist in back-to-back games and has recorded a point in six of his last seven games (2G-7A). Since Mar. 9, his seven assists are tied for sixth in the league.

He has recorded 12 points (4G-8A) over his last 10 games. In that span, he leads all NHL rookies in assists and points. Among all rookie forwards this season, his average time on ice of 15:58 ranks fourth and his five multi-point games are tied for ninth.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (240), is tied for third in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (16). He is two points shy of 100 points in his career. The Rangers’ record this season when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 240 hits this season rank seventh in the league and his 541 hits since 2024–25 rank fourth. He is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) in the league this season with 230+ hits and 60+ blocked shots.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has recorded at least one point in seven of his last 11 games (5G-5A). His 14 goals this season are a career-high and are the third-most goals by a Rangers defenseman in his first season with the team. Among all NHL blueliners, he is tied for eighth in goals this season and since Feb. 28, he is tied for second in goals (5).

He ranks first on the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:50 and among New York defensemen, ranks first in goals and second in assists (17) and points (31).