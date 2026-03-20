Rangers at Blue Jackets: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers notched their ninth power play goal since Mar. 2, tied for the most in the league over that span. Their 28.8 power play percentage on the road this season ranks third in the NHL.

Vincent Trocheck scored his second shorthanded goal of the season and ninth as a Ranger. His nine shorthanded goals with New York rank 11th in franchise history. He has recorded a point in three of his last four games (3G-2A) and has tallied 12 points (3G-9A) over his last 11 games.

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to three-straight games (2G-2A) and notched his 16th multi-point game this season, tied for the most on the Rangers this season. He has 10 points (4G-6A) over his last seven games. Since Jan. 2, his 17 goals are tied for fourth in the league and his 36 points rank eighth.

Alexis Lafreniere notched his 14th multi-point game of the season and has tallied at least one point in back-to-back games (1G-2A). This season, his six power play goals and 20 goals both rank second on the Rangers. Since Mar. 2, his seven goals are tied for the league lead and his 14 points (7G-6A) are tied for third.

Gabe Perreault has notched an assist in back-to-back games and has recorded nine points over his last seven games (2G-7A). Over that span, his seven assists are tied for the league lead and his nine points are tied for second.

Adam Fox registered an assist on Lafreniere’s power play goal and has recorded at least one point in seven of his last eight games (1G-7A). He leads all Rangers defensemen in assists (31) and points (36) this season.

Connor Mackey made his season debut with the Rangers.