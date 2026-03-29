Rangers vs. Panthers: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

SCORING HIGH – The Rangers have scored at least three goals in three-straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the league. Since Mar. 2, New York’s 55 goals scored are tied for the most in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin allowed one or fewer goals for the 10th time this season and surpassed John Vanbiesbrouck for the ninth most games in franchise history having allowed one or fewer goals (90).

Adam Fox and J.T. Miller all extended their point streaks to three-straight games (Fox: 4A, Miller: 1G-4A).

Fox notched his 13th multi-point game of the season (1G-1A) and his 13th career multi-point third period as a Ranger, surpassing Brad Park for the fourth-most by a New York defenseman in franchise history. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his 30 multi-point games rank seventh among all NHL blueliners. He has tallied at least one point in 11 of his last 14 games (1G-12A) and in that span, his 12 assists rank sixth in the NHL.

Adam Sykora has scored a goal in back-to-back games and is one of only three rookies in the NHL with an active goal streak. He became the second Rangers rookie (Noah Laba) to score a goal in consecutive games this season. The last time the Rangers had multiple rookies achieve the feat in the same season was in 2016-17.