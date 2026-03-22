Rangers vs. Jets: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

KIDS DAY – Today was Kids Day at Madison Square Garden.

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers have scored a power play goal in back-to-back games and have scored 10 power play goals since Mar. 5, the most among all NHL teams.

EARNING POINTS – New York has earned points in nine of their last 13 games (6-4-3).

Mika Zibanejad scored his 30th goal of the season and his 280th goal as a Ranger, tying Adam Graves for the fourth-most goals in franchise history. He has registered 30 or more goals in four different seasons with the Blueshirts and is one of only seven players in team history to have done so. His 14 power play goals this season are tied for fifth among all NHL skaters and he sits one power play goal away from tying Daniel Alfredsson (135) for the third-most in NHL history by a Swedish player.

Dylan Garand made 35 saves in his NHL debut and helped the Rangers earn a point this afternoon.

Adam Fox has recorded an assist in back-to-back games and has notched eight points (1G-7A) over his last eight games. This season, his 32 assists lead all New York defensemen and rank fourth among all Rangers skaters.

Tye Kartye scored his third goal as a Ranger and tallied his eighth point since joining the team on Feb. 28. Since recording his first point with New York on Mar. 7, his three goals are tied for third on the Rangers and his eight points rank fifth