Rangers vs. Senators: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

M1KA

Mika Zibanejad is set to skate in his 1,000th career NHL game. This season, he broke the franchise record for the most power play goals (122) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. On Jan. 17, he tied Bill Cook for the franchise record for most hat tricks (9) and skated in his 700th career game as a Ranger on Mar. 10. He became the 14th player in franchise history to appear in 700 games with the Rangers.

Some of Zibanejad’s career milestones are as follows:

• Was drafted as the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by Ottawa

• Recorded his first career point in his first NHL game on Oct. 7, 2011 vs. DET

• Scored his first NHL goal on Jan. 20, 2013

• Notched his first career hat trick on Feb. 27, 2016

• Made his Rangers debut on Oct. 13, 2016 and scored his first goal as a Blueshirt on Oct. 15, 2016

• Recorded a five-goal game, tied for the franchise record, on Mar. 5, 2020

• Tallied a six-point period on Mar. 17, 2022, tying the NHL record

• Recorded the first-ever hat trick in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, 2026

He has recorded at least one point in four-straight games (3G-2A) and has notched 11 points over his last eight games (5G-6A). His three-game goal streak is tied for the longest-active streak in the league and since Jan. 2, his 18 goals are tied for fourth in the league. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (30), power play goals (14) and points (67). He has scored 30 goals in four different seasons with New York and is one of only seven players in team history to have done so. Among all NHL skaters, his 14 power play goals are tied for fifth and his 30 power play points are tied for eighth.

On Mar. 22, Zibanejad scored his 280th goal as a Ranger, tying Adam Graves for the fourth-most goals in franchise history. His 243 career power play points rank third in franchise history.

His 134 career power play goals rank fourth among all Swedish players in NHL history and his 344 career goals rank seventh. He is one power play goal shy of tying Daniel Alfredsson (135) for the third-most in NHL history by a Swedish player.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad is tied for third in goals (47) and seventh in points (100) in the month of March.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has recorded an assist in back-to-back games and has notched eight points (1G-7A) over his last eight games. He ranks first on the Blueshirts in takeaways (32) and fourth in assists (32). He leads all Rangers defensemen in assists and points (37), and is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (380), fourth in assists (338) and points (406), fifth in blocked shots (738) and eighth in goals (68). He sits two goals shy of tying Dave Maloney for the seventh-most goals among defensemen in Rangers history.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $21,851 (5G-32A) to the cause.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn a win in four of his last six games and has earned points in 12 of his last 15 decisions (9-3-3). This season, he has allowed two or fewer goals in 22 games, tied for the 11th-most in the league.

Among all goaltenders with 40 or more starts this season, his .912 save percentage ranks fifth and his 2.56 goals against average is tied for seventh.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), fourth in wins (158) and has the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.52). In that same time frame, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has tallied at least one point in 12 of his last 17 games (3G-14A). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (443), fourth in hits (109), and fifth in points (41).

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 60.9 faceoff percentage ranks fourth in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third among all NHL players with 1,000 or more faceoffs in faceoff percentage (59.3).

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has recorded at least one point in seven of his last 11 games (7G-7A). Since Mar. 2, his three game-winning goals are tied for the league lead and his seven goals are tied for fifth.

This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in goals (20) and power play goals (6), fourth in points (47) and fifth in assists (27). He leads all current Rangers skaters with five three-point games and his 14 multi-point games rank second. Since 2021-22, his 51 multi-point games and eight three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in four of his last six games (3G-2A) and has tallied at least one point in 10 of his last 14 games (4G-11A). He leads the Rangers this season in faceoff wins (507), ranks second in hits (161), and third in points (48) and assists (33). His two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the most on the Blueshirts and his nine shorthanded goals as a Ranger rank 11th in franchise history.

Among Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, he ranks seventh in the NHL with 1,430 overall faceoff wins.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (242), is tied for third in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (16). He is two points shy of 100 points in his career. The Rangers’ record this season when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 242 hits this season are tied for sixth in the league and his 543 hits since 2024–25 rank fourth. He is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) in the league this season with 240+ hits and 60+ blocked shots.

GABE GETTING IT DONE

Gabe Perreault has collected a point in six of his last seven games (2G-7A). Since Mar. 9, his seven assists are tied for sixth in the league.

He has recorded 12 points (4G-8A) over his last 11 games, leading all NHL rookies in assists and points over that span. Among all rookie forwards this season, his average time on ice of 16:04 ranks fourth and his five multi-point games are tied for ninth.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has recorded at least one point in seven of his last 12 games (5G-5A). His 14 goals this season are a career-high and are the third-most goals by a Rangers defenseman in his first season with the team. Among all NHL blueliners, he is tied for eighth in goals this season and since Feb. 28, he is tied for second in goals (5).

He ranks first on the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:51 and among New York defensemen, ranks first in goals and second in assists (17) and points (31).