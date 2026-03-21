Rangers Agree to Terms with Drew Fortescue

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Drew Fortescue on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Fortescue, 20, collected four goals and 10 assists for a career high 14 points in 36 games for Boston College this season. Among all Boston College defensemen, he ranked second in goals and third in assists and points.

The Pearl River, New York native skated in 112 games across three seasons with the Eagles and totaled 33 points (8G-25A). During the 2024-25 season, he notched a career high 11 assists and a plus-28 rating, tied for seventh among all NCAA skaters and ranked second on Boston College.

Internationally, the 6-2, 195-pound defenseman represented Team USA at the U20 World Junior Championship in 2024 and 2025. Prior to playing collegiately, Fortescue played for the U.S. National U18 team in 2023 and U17 team in 2022. He earned a gold medal at both U20 Championships and at the U18 Championship.

Fortescue was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the third round, 90th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.