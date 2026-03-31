Rangers vs. Devils: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has registered at least one point in three-straight games (4A) and has collected 14 points (2G-12A) over his last 14 games. In that span, his 12 assists are tied for sixth in the league among all NHL skaters. This season, he ranks first on the Blueshirts in takeaways (34) and third in assists (36), and leads all Rangers defensemen in assists and points (42).

On Mar. 29, he notched his 13th multi-point game of the season (1G-1A) and his 13th career multi-point period as a Ranger, surpassing Brad Park for the fourth-most by a New York defenseman in franchise history. He is two multi-point games away from tying James Patrick for the third-most multi-point games by a Rangers blueliner in franchise history (105).

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (382), fourth in assists (342) and points (411), fifth in blocked shots (746) and eighth in goals (68). He sits one goal shy of tying Dave Maloney (70) for the seventh-most goals in franchise history.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $24,966 (6G-36A) to the cause.

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in five of his last eight games (5G-2A). He leads the Rangers this season in goals (32), power play goals (15) and points (69). He is one of four skaters in the NHL this season with 30+ goals, 30+ assists and 15+ power play goals. Since Jan. 2, his 20 goals are tied for third among all NHL skaters, and his 15 power play goals this season rank fifth in the league.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 135 career power play goals are tied for third and sits three power play goals away from tying Daniel Sedin for second (138). His 346 career goals rank seventh among all Swedish players in NHL history and this season, he became the 22nd Swedish player in NHL history to have skated in 1,000 career games.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad is tied for second in power play goals (20), ranks fourth in goals (49) and eighth in points (102) in the month of March.

His five multi-goal games this season are the most on the Rangers this season and his 42 multi-goal games as a Blueshirt rank sixth in franchise history. On Mar. 25, he notched his 282nd goal as a Ranger, surpassing Adam Graves for the fourth-most goals in team history.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn points in 13 of his last 18 decisions (10-5-3). On Mar. 29, he surpassed John Vanbiesbrouck for the ninth-most games in franchise history having allowed one or fewer goals (90). Among all goaltenders this season with 45 or more starts this season, his .912 save percentage and 2.55 goals against average both rank third.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goaltenders with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), fourth in wins (159) and is tied for the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.52). In that span, he ranks second among all NHL goaltenders with 78 games allowing one or fewer goals.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has tallied at least one point in three-straight games (1G-4A) and has eight points over his last seven games (1G-7A). Since Mar. 18, his seven assists are tied for fourth in the NHL. This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (480), fourth in hits (117), fifth in assists (31) and points (46), and is tied for fifth in goals (15).

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.6 faceoff percentage is tied for second in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he is tied for second among all NHL players with 1,000 or more faceoffs in faceoff percentage (59.7).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck leads the Rangers this season in faceoff wins (559), ranks second in hits (176), fourth in points (49) and assists (34), and is tied for fifth in goals (15). His two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the most on New York and his nine shorthanded goals as a Ranger rank 11th in franchise history.

Among Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, he ranks seventh in the NHL with 1,469 overall faceoff wins.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has scored a power play goal in two of his last three games. His five game-winning goals lead all Rangers skaters this season, his 22 goals and eight power play goals both rank second and his 51 points rank third. Since Mar. 2, he is tied for sixth in the NHL in goals (9).

Since 2022-23, his 16 game-winning goals are tied for the lead among all New York skaters.

This season, his six three-point games are tied for the most among all Rangers skaters and his 15 multi-point games rank third. Since 2021-22, his 52 multi-point games and nine three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (261), is tied for third in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (16). He is one point shy of 100 career points. The Rangers’ record this season when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 261 hits this season rank fifth in the league, and his 562 hits since 2024–25 rank third. He is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) in the league this season with 250+ hits and 60+ blocked shots.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has scored a career-high 14 goals this season, the third-most goals by a Rangers defenseman in his first season with New York. Among all NHL blueliners, he is tied for 10th in goals this season and since Feb. 28, he is tied for fourth in goals (5).

He leads the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:47 and among New York defensemen, ranks first in goals and second in assists (17) and points (31).