Rangers at Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad skated in his 1,000th career NHL game on Mar. 23 against the Senators, the team that drafted him sixth overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He became the 22nd Swedish player in NHL history to skate in 1,000 NHL games.

He has recorded at least one point in four of his last five games (3G-2A) and has notched 11 points over his last nine games (5G-6A). He leads the Rangers this season in goals (30), power play goals (14) and points (67). He has scored 30 goals in four different seasons with New York and is one of only seven players in team history to have done so. Among all NHL skaters, his 14 power play goals are tied for fifth and his 30 power play points are tied for ninth.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad is tied for fourth in goals (47) and ranks eighth in points (100) in the month of March.

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (121) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals. On Mar. 22, he scored his 280th goal as a Ranger, tying Adam Graves for the fourth-most goals in franchise history. His 243 career power play points rank third in franchise history.

His 134 career power play goals rank fourth among all Swedish players in NHL history and his 344 career goals rank seventh. He is one power play goal shy of tying Daniel Alfredsson (135) for the third-most in NHL history by a Swedish player.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has recorded an assist in two of his last three games and has notched eight points (1G-7A) over his last nine games. He ranks first on the Blueshirts in takeaways (32) and fourth in assists (32). He leads all Rangers defensemen in assists and points (37), and is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (380), fourth in assists (338) and points (406), fifth in blocked shots (740) and eighth in goals (68). He sits two goals shy of tying Dave Maloney for the seventh-most goals among defensemen in Rangers history.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $21,851 (5G-32A) to the cause.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn points in 12 of his last 16 decisions (9-4-3). His 15 road wins this season are tied for the second-most among all goaltenders in the league. He has allowed two or fewer goals in 23 games this season, tied for the ninth-most in the league.

Among all goaltenders this season with 20 or more starts on the road, his .922 save percentage ranks second and his 2.33 goals against average ranks third. Overall this season, his .912 save percentage ranks fourth and his 2.55 goals against average is tied for sixth among goaltenders with 40 or more starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goaltenders with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), tied for fourth in wins (158) and is tied for the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.52). In that same time frame, he is tied for second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 14 games (4G-11A). He leads the Rangers this season in faceoff wins (527), ranks second in hits (167), and third in points (48) and assists (33). His two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the most on New York and his nine shorthanded goals as a Ranger rank 11th in franchise history.

Among Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck is tied for fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, he ranks seventh in the NHL with 1,437 overall faceoff wins.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has recorded at least one point in seven of his last 12 games (7G-7A). Since Mar. 2, his three game-winning goals are tied for the league lead and his seven goals are tied for ninth.

This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in goals (20) and power play goals (6), fourth in points (47) and tied for fifth in assists (27). He leads all current Rangers skaters with five three-point games and his 14 multi-point games rank second. Since 2021–22, his 51 multi-point games and eight three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has tallied at least one point in 12 of his last 18 games (3G-14A). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (451), fourth in hits (111), fifth in points (41) and tied for fifth in assists (27).

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.2 faceoff percentage ranks fourth in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third among all NHL players with 1,000 or more faceoffs in faceoff percentage (59.4).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (250), is tied for third in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (16). He is two points shy of 100 career points. The Rangers’ record this season when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 250 hits this season rank fifth in the league, and his 551 hits since 2024–25 rank fourth. He is the only player in the league this season with 250+ hits and 60+ blocked shots.

GABE GETTING IT DONE

Gabe Perreault has collected a point in six of his last eight games (2G-7A). Since Mar. 9, his seven assists are tied for eighth in the league.

He has recorded 12 points (4G-8A) over his last 12 games, leading all NHL rookies in assists and and tied for the lead points over that span. Among all rookie forwards this season, his average time on ice of 16:05 ranks fourth and his five multi-point games are tied for ninth.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has scored a career-high 14 goals this season, the third-most goals by a Rangers defenseman in his first season with New York. Among all NHL blueliners, he ranks ninth in goals this season and since Feb. 28, he is tied for third in goals (5).

He leads the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:48 and among New York defensemen, ranks first in goals and second in assists (17) and points (31).