Rangers at Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

POWER PLAYERS – The Rangers have scored at least two power play goals in a game for the ninth time this season and have scored at least one power play goal in eight of their last 10 games (10 PPG). Since Feb. 28, their 13 power play goals lead the league.

SHOOTERS SHOOT – The Blueshirts registered a single-game season-high of 43 shots. Will Cuylle and Mika Zibanejad both recorded single-game career highs in shots (Cuylle - 7, Zibanejad - 10).

Mika Zibanejad notched his fifth multi-goal game of the season, the most among all Rangers skaters, and surpassed Adam Graves (280) for the fourth-most goals in Rangers history (282). He surpassed Chris Kreider and tied Camille Henry for the sixth-most multi-goal games in franchise history (42). Zibanejad has scored a power play goal in two of his last three games and has collected at least one point in five of his last six games (4G-2A). His 15 power play goals this season rank fifth in the NHL.

Alexis Lafreniere collected his sixth three-point game of the season (1G-2A), tied for the most among all Rangers skaters. He has recorded 17 points (8G-9A) through his last 13 games. In that span, his eight goals are tied for fourth in the NHL and his 17 points are tied for sixth.

Adam Fox notched his 10th multi-assist game of the season and tied Steve Vickers for the 11th-most assists in Rangers history (340). He has registered at least one point in three of his last four games (4A) and has recorded 10 points (1G-9A) in his last nine games.

Gabe Perreault tallied an assist on Zibanejad’s second goal of the night and has collected at least one point in seven of his last 10 games (2G-8A). In that span, his eight assists are tied for sixth in the NHL.

Adam Sykora made his NHL debut.