Rangers vs. Panthers: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in five of his last seven games (5G-2A). He leads the Rangers this season in goals (32), power play goals (15) and points (69). Since Jan. 2, his 20 goals are tied for third among all NHL skaters, and his 15 power play goals this season rank fifth.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad is tied for second in power play goals (20), ranks fourth in goals (49) and eighth in points (102) in the month of March. Since Mar. 1, his eight goals are tied for the eighth-most in the NHL.

His five multi-goal games this season are the most on the Rangers this season and his 42 multi-goal games as a Blueshirt rank sixth in franchise history. On Mar. 25, he notched his 282nd goal as a Ranger, surpassing Adam Graves for the fourth-most goals in team history.

Among all Swedish players in NHL history, his 135 career power play goals are tied for third and sits three power play goals away from tying Daniel Sedin for second (138). His 346 career goals rank seventh among all Swedish players in NHL history and this season, he became the 22nd Swedish player in NHL history to have skated in 1,000 career games.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has registered at least one assist in back-to-back games (3A) and has notched 11 points (1G-10A) over his last 11 games. This season, he ranks first on the Blueshirts in takeaways (33) and third in assists (35), and leads all Rangers defensemen in assists and points (40).

On Mar. 28, he surpassed Steve Vickers for the 11th-most assists in team history (341). He has notched 10 multi-assist games this season, the most on the Rangers, and his 72 multi-assist games with New York rank fourth in franchise history among all Rangers blueliners.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (381), fourth in assists (341) and points (409), fifth in blocked shots (742) and eighth in goals (68).

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $23,420 (5G-35A) to the cause.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn points in 12 of his last 17 decisions (9-5-3). Among all goaltenders this season with 45 or more starts this season, his .911 save percentage ranks fourth and his 2.59 goals against average ranks sixth.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goaltenders with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), tied for fourth in wins (158) and has the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.52). In that same time frame, he is tied for second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has tallied at least one point in back-to-back games (1G-3A) and has seven points over his last six games (1G-6A). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (468), fourth in hits (114) and fifth in points (42).

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.6 faceoff percentage is tied for second in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he ranks third among all NHL players with 1,000 or more faceoffs in faceoff percentage (59.6).

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has scored a power play goal in back-to-back games. His five game-winning goals lead all Rangers skaters this season, his 22 goals and eight power play goals both rank second and his 51 points rank third. Since Mar. 2, he is tied for the league lead in goals (9) and is tied for seventh in points in (18).

Since 2022-23, his 16 game-winning goals are tied for the lead among all New York skaters.

This season, his six three-point games are tied for the most among all Rangers skaters and his 15 multi-point games rank third. Since 2021-22, his 52 multi-point games and nine three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck leads the Rangers this season in faceoff wins (555), ranks second in hits (173), and fourth in points (49) and assists (34). His two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the most on New York and his nine shorthanded goals as a Ranger rank 11th in franchise history.

Among Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, he ranks sixth in the NHL with 1,465 overall faceoff wins.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has scored a career-high 14 goals this season, the third-most goals by a Rangers defenseman in his first season with New York. Among all NHL blueliners, he ranks ninth in goals this season and since Feb. 28, he is tied for fourth in goals (5).

He leads the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:46 and among New York defensemen, ranks first in goals and second in assists (17) and points (31).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (259), is tied for third in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (16). He is one point shy of 100 career points. The Rangers’ record this season when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 259 hits this season rank fifth in the league, and his 560 hits since 2024–25 are tied for third. He is one of two players (Beck Malenstyn) in the league this season with 250+ hits and 60+ blocked shots.