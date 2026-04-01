Rangers vs. Devils: Postgame Notes

GettyImages-2268719407
By New York Rangers

RANGERS NOTES

SCORING HIGH – The Rangers have won three-straight games and have extended their streak to four-straight games having scored three or more goals. The Blueshirts have scored 59 goals since Mar. 2, the most in the NHL in that span.

KEEPING THE STREAK ALIVEAdam Fox and J.T. Miller both extended their point streaks to four-straight games (Fox: 1G-6A, Miller: 2G-4A), and Will Borgen and Conor Sheary both extended their point streaks to three-straight games (Borgen: 3A, Sheary: 2G-2A). Fox’s four-game point streak is tied for the second-longest active streak among all NHL blueliners.

ROCKIN’ ROOKS – Since Mar. 2, Rangers rookies have scored 13 goals and have registered 32 points. This season, the Rangers’ 47 assists collected by rookies are tied for the fourth-most in the NHL and their 74 points are tied for the sixth-most.

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers win back-to-back games and allowed one or fewer goals in a game for the 11th time this season, tied for the 11th-most in the league. Since the 2021-22 season, his 79 games having allowed one or fewer goals rank second among all NHL goaltenders.

Adam Fox has tallied back-to-back multi-point games and notched his 104th career multi-point game as a Ranger. He sits one multi-point game away from tying James Patrick for third (105) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, and two multi-assist games away from tying Patrick for third (75).

Mika Zibanejad was named the winner of the 2025-26 Steven McDonald Extra Effort award this evening. He notched his sixth 70-point season as a Ranger, surpassing Mark Messier and Artemi Panarin for the fifth-most seasons in franchise history. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (33) and points (70), and since Jan. 2, his 21 goals are tied for the second-most in the NHL.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

NJD at NYR | Recap

Next Home Game: New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens | Thursday, April 2 | 7:00 PM ET

News Feed

Rangers vs. Capitals: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Red Wings: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Red Wings: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Canadiens: Postgame Notes

J.T. Miller Named Winner of Fifth Annual Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award

Rangers vs. Canadiens: Pregame Notes

Mika Zibanejad Named Winner of 2025-26 Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award

Rangers vs. Devils: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Panthers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Panthers: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Blackhawks: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blackhawks: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Senators: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Senators: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Jets: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Jets: Pregame Notes