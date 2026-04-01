Rangers vs. Devils: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

SCORING HIGH – The Rangers have won three-straight games and have extended their streak to four-straight games having scored three or more goals. The Blueshirts have scored 59 goals since Mar. 2, the most in the NHL in that span.

KEEPING THE STREAK ALIVE – Adam Fox and J.T. Miller both extended their point streaks to four-straight games (Fox: 1G-6A, Miller: 2G-4A), and Will Borgen and Conor Sheary both extended their point streaks to three-straight games (Borgen: 3A, Sheary: 2G-2A). Fox’s four-game point streak is tied for the second-longest active streak among all NHL blueliners.

ROCKIN’ ROOKS – Since Mar. 2, Rangers rookies have scored 13 goals and have registered 32 points. This season, the Rangers’ 47 assists collected by rookies are tied for the fourth-most in the NHL and their 74 points are tied for the sixth-most.

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers win back-to-back games and allowed one or fewer goals in a game for the 11th time this season, tied for the 11th-most in the league. Since the 2021-22 season, his 79 games having allowed one or fewer goals rank second among all NHL goaltenders.

Adam Fox has tallied back-to-back multi-point games and notched his 104th career multi-point game as a Ranger. He sits one multi-point game away from tying James Patrick for third (105) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, and two multi-assist games away from tying Patrick for third (75).

Mika Zibanejad was named the winner of the 2025-26 Steven McDonald Extra Effort award this evening. He notched his sixth 70-point season as a Ranger, surpassing Mark Messier and Artemi Panarin for the fifth-most seasons in franchise history. He leads the Rangers this season in goals (33) and points (70), and since Jan. 2, his 21 goals are tied for the second-most in the NHL.