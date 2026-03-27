Rangers vs. Blackhawks: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

MIKA MARCH

Mika Zibanejad has recorded at least one point in five of his last six games (5G-2A). On Mar. 25, he notched his fifth multi-goal game of the season, the most on the Rangers, and surpassed Adam Graves for the fourth-most goals in Rangers history (282). He surpassed Chris Kreider and tied Camille Henry for the sixth-most multi-goal games in franchise history (42).

He leads the Rangers this season in goals (32), power play goals (15) and points (69). He has scored 30 goals in four different seasons with New York and is one of only seven players in team history to have done so. Since Jan. 2, his 20 goals are tied for third among all NHL skaters, and his 15 power play goals this season rank fifth. On Mar. 23, he skated in his 1,000th career NHL game and became the 22nd Swedish player to reach the milestone.

Since the 2019-20 season, Zibanejad is tied for second in power play goals (20), ranks fourth in goals (47) and tied for seventh in points (102) in the month of March.

Zibanejad holds the franchise record for the most power play goals (121) and became the first active player to lead an Original Six franchise in power play goals.

On Mar. 25, he tied Daniel Alfredsson for the third-most power play goals (135) among all Swedish players in NHL history. He sits three power play goals away from tying Daniel Sedin for the second-most (138) and his 346 career goals rank seventh among all Swedish players in NHL history.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox has registered an assist in three of his last four games (4A) and has notched 10 points (1G-9A) over his last 10 games. On Mar. 25, he collected his 10th multi-assist game of the season and tied Steve Vickers for the 11th-most assists in Rangers history (340). His 102 multi-point games as a Ranger rank fourth among all New York blueliners in franchise history.

This season, he ranks first on the Blueshirts in takeaways (32) and third in assists (34). He leads all Rangers defensemen in assists and points (39), and is the third Rangers defenseman in franchise history to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, Fox ranks second in takeaways (380), fourth in assists (340) and points (408), fifth in blocked shots (741) and eighth in goals (68). He sits two goals shy of tying Dave Maloney for the seventh-most goals among defensemen in Rangers history.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $22,897 (5G-34A) to the cause.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has helped the Rangers earn points in 12 of his last 17 decisions (9-5-3). Among all goaltenders this season with 40 or more starts this season, his .911 save percentage is tied for fourth and his 2.59 goals against average ranks eighth.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goaltenders with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.916), ranks third in shutouts (20), tied for fourth in wins (158) and is tied for the fifth-lowest goals against average (2.52). In that same time frame, he is tied for second among all NHL goaltenders with 77 games allowing one or fewer goals.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 15 games (4G-11A). He leads the Rangers this season in faceoff wins (537), ranks second in hits (172), and fourth in points (48) and assists (33). His two shorthanded goals this season are tied for the most on New York and his nine shorthanded goals as a Ranger rank 11th in franchise history.

Among Rangers skaters in franchise history with 500 or more faceoffs taken, his 57.9 faceoff percentage ranks second. Since 2024–25, Trocheck ranks fifth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.3) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, he ranks seventh in the NHL with 1,447 overall faceoff wins.

LAFF LIGHTS UP

Alexis Lafreniere has recorded at least one point in eight of his last 13 games (8G-9A). He collected his sixth three-point game (1G-2A) of the season on Mar. 25, tied for the most among all Rangers skaters, and his 15 multi-point games this season rank third. Since 2021-22, his 52 multi-point games and nine three-point games both rank sixth among all Rangers skaters.

This season, he ranks second on the Rangers in goals (21) and power play goals (7), third in points (50) and fifth in assists (29). Since Mar. 2, his three game-winning goals are tied for the league lead and his eight goals are tied for sixth.

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller has tallied at least one assist in three of his last five games (4A). This season, he ranks third on the Rangers in faceoff wins (457), fourth in hits (111) and fifth in points (42).

Among all NHL skaters with at least 500 faceoffs this season, his 61.3 faceoff percentage ranks third in the league. Since the start of the 2024–25 season, he is tied for second among all NHL players with 1,000 or more faceoffs in faceoff percentage (59.5).

GABE GETTING IT DONE

Gabe Perreault has collected at least one point in seven of his last 10 games (2G-8A). Since Mar. 9, his eight assists are tied for 10th in the league.

He has recorded 13 points (4G-9A) over his last 13 games, leading all NHL rookies in assists and tied for the lead in points over that span. Among all rookie forwards this season, his average time on ice of 16:07 ranks fifth and his five multi-point games are tied for ninth.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (255), is tied for third in power play goals (4) and ranks fourth in goals (16). He is two points shy of 100 career points. The Rangers’ record this season when Cuylle scores a goal is 11-3-0.

His 255 hits this season rank fifth in the league, and his 556 hits since 2024–25 rank fourth. He is the only player in the league this season with 250+ hits and 60+ blocked shots.

VLAD ATTACK

Vladislav Gavrikov has scored a career-high 14 goals this season, the third-most goals by a Rangers defenseman in his first season with New York. Among all NHL blueliners, he ranks ninth in goals this season and since Feb. 28, he is tied for third in goals (5).

He leads the Rangers with an average time on ice of 23:47 and among New York defensemen, ranks first in goals and second in assists (17) and points (31).